The West Indies and South Africa women cricketers will be hoping for kinder weather today so they can get a positive result in the second match of their T20 International series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.
In the first game on Monday, rain forced a no-result with West Indies on 21 for one in the third over after South Africa had made 135 for three in their 20 overs.
With the series being best of three, a win today would give one side a clear advantage. But West Indies will again have to do battle without their regular skipper Stafanie Taylor who is missing the T20 series because of Covid-19 related issues.
It was also unclear yesterday whether explosive batter Deandra Dottin would be available today after she was forced to retire hurt in the first over of the WI run chase on Monday, reportedly because of cramp.
However, Hayley Matthews, the other key batter in the WI line-up said that whatever combination takes the field at North Sound today can be effective against the No.3 ranked South Africans.
“We have a squad of capable players who are able to get the job done, myself included. I trust each and every one of them, just as I would trust Deandra and Satafanie to get the job done,” Matthews told the media.
Matthews was dismissed off the last ball before the rain break on Monday which would have put some pressure on the rest of the batting had the match resumed. Without Taylor, the WI will be more dependent on Matthews for runs in this series. And commenting on her leadership role in the side, she said the best way for her to lead was by, “putting out good performances and being a good role model and I just try to do that as best as I possibly can.”
She added: ”I know a lot of the players here have a lot of trust in me and my ability. I think it goes both ways.”
Matthews also endorsed Taylor’s replacement as captain in this series, Anisa Mohammed.
“With the absence of Stafanie, Anisa has had to come and fill in the role and I think everyone has full faith and trust in her in the same way. We know she’s a very experienced player and she has a lot of really good leadership qualities, so I think everyone in the camp is happy at the moment. Obviously cant wait to have Staf back soon, hopefully, but we are in high spirits going into the games.”
First ball today is 2 p.m., weather permitting.