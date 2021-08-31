WI, SA women stopped by rain

Rain forced the abandonment of the first T20 International between the West Indies and South Africa women at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground yesterday.
Just 2.5 overs were possible in the West Indies innings as they chased a target of 136 for victory at North Sound. However, with the WI on 21 for one, the rain arrived and the players were never able to return to the field. It was a disappointing day in more ways than one for the home side.
The West Indies innings got off to the worst possible start when explosive batter Deandra Dottin had to leave the field with just three balls gone, suffering from cramp.
Already without Stafanie Taylor for the series because she was forced to isolate after becoming a primary contact of a Covid-19 positive case, the Windies did not need to lose Dottin at that stage. And in the third over, Marizanne Kapp had an uncertain Hayley Matthews edging to wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty off what turned out to be the last ball before the rain break.
Earlier, South Africa captain Dane Van Niekerk decided to make first use of a dry pitch after she won the toss, and her side was steady without being explosive in reaching 135 for three in their 20 overs.
Opener Lizelle Lee provided stability at the top with a run-a-ball 30 before she was run out by a sharp bit of work from Britney Cooper in the deep. Van Niekerk herself made 15, all-rounder Kapp 36 off 43 balls and Laura Wolvaardt an aggressive 35 off 21 in an innings in which left-arm spinner Qiana Joseph (4-0-22-0) made her T20I debut.
In partnership with Tazmin Brits, (14 off 11) she added 48 for the fourth wicket, and her contribution in the last over was potentially crucial.
Shakera Selman conceded 16 runs including the only sixes of the innings, both struck by Wolvaardt as the South African total crossed 130.
Those blows would have been a disappointment both to Selman and her captain Mohammed. And the task of getting 135 was only made more daunting with Dottin’s early injury. But the rain made all the possibilities moot.
The teams will go into action again tomorrow in the second T20I from 2 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 135 for three off 20 overs (Marizanne Kapp 36, Laura Wolvaardt 35, Lizelle Lee 30) vs WEST INDIES 21 for one off 2.5 overs —No result.