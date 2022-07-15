WI seek consolation win

Having lost the first two ODIs of the three-match series, West Indies will be playing for pride today as they look to avoid a clean sweep against Bangladesh at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
So far this series, everything has gone the way of the visitors with skipper Tamim Iqbal winning crucial tosses and dismissing the hosts cheaply in tough batting conditions.
For West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, their batting woes in Guyana is of concern but he said just because the team is batting badly at the moment doesn’t mean they are bad players and he is confident that they will work their way out of their current bad patch in time for next year’s 50-overs World Cup.
So far this year, the Windies have lost ten out of 14 ODIs. “We are going through a rough patch in ODI cricket but I believe we will get to a place where we are better and we are starting to win,” Pooran told journalists during a virtual media conference yesterday.
“We are not the best team in the world yet but you could see in Test cricket and in T20 cricket, we are starting to move forward as a group. I have a lot of confidence in my guys…I believe we will be ready in time for the World Cup next year.”
He said the challenge is definitely batting on a whole and noted that they are new team still trying to figure out how they are going to play ODI cricket. “Obviously, we need to assess conditions much better and decide what shots we’re going to play on that wicket. I think we haven’t gotten the answer yet so we are looking forward to the game tomorrow and to assess as quickly as possible how we want to go about batting on that wicket. Yes, we are playing for pride but as a group we are trying to get better in this format as well,” Pooran explained.
The Windies have now lost their last ten ODIs against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the visitors seemed to have found the right formula in the format having now won their last five bilateral ODI series. So, what can the Windies do to change their fortunes?
“It is the last game and we are looking for a win. We can make some changes because we have guys on the bench but it is about coming up with the right combination for the game,” said Pooran.
“For us, it is to find a way to bat on that wicket. I don’t believe we have the answer at the moment but we are looking forward to the challenge and performing as a group,” he continued.
“It is a challenge for us and it is for us to understand what is happening out there and try to assess as fast as possible and just learn as quickly as possible. I think this is a learning curve for everyone, myself and the coaches included. It is definitely a challenge here in Providence for us. I think as a group we are still looking for the answers. We will figure it out together,” the West Indies white-ball skipper added.
Whether or not they will get a chance to do so in the final ODI remains to be seen with moderate rain and overcast conditions expected to continue today after inclement weather forced the West Indies to cancel their training session at the match venue yesterday.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein,Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd
BANGLADESH: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed