West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will be available for selection for the final ODI against India today at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, leaving the hosts with a tough decision to make in terms of who will miss out as they look for a consolation win.
All-rounders Romario Shepherd and Kyle Mayers have delivered in the first two games despite the team falling short on both occasions, while Keemo Paul is fit again after recovering from a hamstring issue and will also be up for selection.
Skipper Nicholas Pooran confirmed that both Holder and Paul are available for selection today but didn’t say if changes would be made to the starting XI. “He is available tomorrow,” Pooran said when asked about Holder’s availability. “He is Covid-free so hopefully we’ll see him on the park tomorrow.”
Giving some other team updates, Pooran said Gudakesh Motie had a fractured finger and is out of the series while “Paul is fit now and has recovered from his hamstring strain so I think he is fit to play now.”
“(Shimron) Hetmyer passed his fitness test this morning (yesterday) so we expect him back very soon but I can’t say exactly when,” the West Indies skipper added.
If Holder does play, he will provide a boost with the bat and ball, two areas Pooran wants to be the strength of his team as they look to get over the line and win games.
Asked if he has figured out what the strength of his team is after three series in charge, Pooran said “We just started to put performances together so I don’t want to jump to conclusions and say that the batting or bowling is our strength.”
“As a team we are still figuring it out. We haven’t put our collective effort together yet but the more games we play as a unit, I believe we are going to figure it out and we are close to crossing the line and figuring out what our strength is as a team,” Pooran continued.
“I want both facets (batting and bowling) to be our strength to be honest because that is how we’re going to win cricket games. “So, we are just staying in the moment and trying to learn as fast as possible and sticking through this tough time together as a team,” he added. Meanwhile, the West Indies skipper indicated his players are still pumped up ahead of the final game of the three-match series.
Despite the hurt they would have felt after losing the first game by just three runs and the second by two wickets, Pooran said both occasions represented opportunities for the team to learn and grow and figure things out.
“The confidence level is there. The two losses obviously hurt us a lot but it was also another opportunity to learn. It is difficult to lose but that is where the learning takes place and we understand and know that for a fact,” Pooran reasoned.
“All the guys are ready for the challenge again and we are ready to come out there and put our heart and soul out there to try and get that win,” he added.
Winning is still the priority for Pooran and company, who will be looking to snap a losing streak that started with their series sweep in Pakistan and continued with a similar result against Bangladesh earlier this month.
“Winning is always important for us. I know the guys really want a victory. We have been playing really hard cricket and we feel like we deserve it. You don’t always get what you want but we are definitely going to come out tomorrow and give it our all,” Pooran concluded.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.