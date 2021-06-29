WI senior women, ‘A’ team take on Pakistan

There is a buzz around the West Indies women’s team as the senior squad led by Stefanie Taylor and the “A” team led by Reniece Boyce prepare to return to the international arena against Pakistan.
The West Indies women have not played international cricket since their tour of England last year, but Taylor was adamant that they are prepared, having been in a camp with head coach Courtney Walsh for just about two months leading into the three-match T20I series bowling off today in Antigua.
“Everyone is feeling really good and everyone is in a good space and we even had an outing to see what it feels like to be back outside,” said Taylor.
She said that while expectations might be high, the home team will not make the mistake of underestimating Pakistan as they look to build towards the ICC Women’s World Cup.
“The good thing is that we have a lot of games coming up leading into the World Cup...It is about taking each game at a time,” the skipper said.
“Yes, we have not played for a while...I think the last tour was against England. But this is something new. We have been in camp for about two months and it was really good. I know that expectations are high, but we really don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. Pakistan have been playing some good cricket, so we are not underestimating anybody but for us it’s more one step at a time,” she added.
Speaking about the “A” team series against Pakistan “A” which will be played at the same time, Taylor said it is something she spoke about after the Windies’ 2016 World Cup triumph and is happy it is finally on stream.
“I must say I am really excited about that (“A” team series). I think it is actually good and the players are excited as well. It is really good for West Indies cricket moving forward and improvement and development is what we want to see going forward,” Taylor added.
On the West Indies “A” team front, skipper Boyce said she felt privileged to be leading the team and while there will be some nerves as she takes on the leadership role, she is accustomed to facing new challenges and is ready to step up to the plate.
Both the international and “A” team series will comprise three matches and will run from June 30 to July 3, featuring double-headers on each match-day at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.
The “A” series bowls off at 9 a.m. at Coolidge, while the senior teams square off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from 2 p.m.
WI senior women: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamila Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman
WI “A” team: Reniece Boyce (Captain), Shabika Gajnabi (Vice-captain), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser. Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, many Mangru, Kysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Racel Vincent, Rashada Williams