WI senior women try for T20 series clincher

The US will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup missing most of their top players.

“We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that could compete to win Gold Cup,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday after announcing his 23-man roster. “Let’s be really clear with that. And that’s going to be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there’s enough backbone in this group. We think there’s enough veteran leadership in this group.”