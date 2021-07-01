WI senior women try for T20 series clincher

Shamilla Connell

WELL DONE: West Indies fast bowler Shamilla Connell, right, is congratulated by team-mate Hayley Matthews, left, after taking one of her three wickets against Pakistan in the first T20 International at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday. Anisa Mohammed also runs up to support. —Photo: CWI Media

The West Indies women will be hunting a more clinical performance with the ball and in the field as they look to wrap up the three-match CG Insurance T20I series against Pakistan today.

The two teams square off in the second match of the series at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua from 2 p.m. and with the series on the line, the hosts, who won the first match by ten runs will need to up their game.

That is according to assistant coach Corey Collymore, who said the death bowling “needs some urgent attention”.

“We won the game yesterday, but if I remember correctly, they scored about 60 runs in the last five overs, so that is something we need to pay attention to,” Collymore told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.

So despite the win, the West Indies assistant coach is demanding better from his players.

“It was good for the ladies to get a run out for the first time in almost a year. As a group, I don’t think we were as well as we wanted to be. I think we let them score too many boundaries square of the wicket. We have our plans and again we didn’t execute as well as we wanted to, but we will take the win,” he added.

Collymore also dismissed any notion of complacency in the camp, saying, “it is only one game”.

“We haven’t played cricket in almost a year. We’ve been in camp for two months, but it is totally different to game time. Time in the middle is always good. Again, we will reassess, and we will look forward to better performances individually and collectively.”

While the West Indies senior women were successful, the “A” came up short in their first outing against Pakistan “A”.

Collymore said he was pleased with what he saw from the “A” team ­despite the team’s seven-wicket loss on Wednesday.

“It is always nice to have a big pool or a feeder system... that is one way to look at it. It is good for the young girls to come out and get a run out and show their skills, but it is about development and yes we all want to win but I like what I saw from the first game,” Collymore concluded.

The Windies “A” team will get the ball rolling from 9 a.m. at Coolidge today as they try to square their T20 series against Pakistan “A” who lead the three-match series 1-0 following their first game triumph.

Seniors deliver

WI senior women try for T20 series clincher

Garcia joins fight against child abuse

WI legend Brooks dies

