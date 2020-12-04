WI SHOW FIGHT

Openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite emerged unscathed from a testing two hours against New Zealand’s seamers late Friday, to provide West Indies a solid platform heading into today’s third day (late yesterday T&T time), after Kane Williamson’s third career double hundred put the hosts in control of the opening Test at Seddon Park.
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach praised the efforts of the openers, noting that their defiance have given the visitors some confidence heading into the third day. “They were coming up against quality bowlers like (Tim) Southee, (Trent) Boult, (Neil) Wagner so to survive this evening, it definitely put a lot of confidence into the team and so I am glad the guys did that,” said Roach.
At the close on day two, West Indies were 49 without loss, with the left-handed Campbell unbeaten on 22 and Brathwaite on 20, neither providing a chance in 26 overs in the final session where the hosts attack pushed hard for crucial wickets.
Campbell has faced 68 balls and struck a four and a six—the latter a dismissive pull off Tim Southee early in his innings—while Brathwaite hit a single four in his 89-ball stay.
Displaying the discipline which has often deserted them, they grafted their way to 21 off 13 overs at the first drinks break and remained resolute in the final hour especially when left-arm pacer Neil Wagner bowled aggressively.
They enter the pivotal third day still facing a tall order trailing by 470 runs and with injury worries over leading left-hander Darren Bravo and wicektkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich, neither of whom took the field yesterday.
A West Indies spokesman said Bravo was struggling with a mild achilles tendon strain while Dowrich has an injury to his right hand. Shamarh Brooks took the gloves in his absence. The resolve of the openers was all the more important against the backdrop of Williamson’s career best 251 which propelled the Black Caps to 519 for seven, before they declared about half-hour after tea.
“He is a fantastic player, obviously he is very disciplined in what he does and we all know is a good guy and very humble. He played well,” Roach said of Williamson’s knock. “I don’t think we bowled badly to him, I just thought he played a real top quality Test innings, congrats to him but it is up to us now to try match that or obviously surpass it and get a good score in our first innings and we will go again with the ball in the second innings,” the Windies pacer added.
Resuming the day on 97 with the hosts on 243 for two, Williamson produced a masterclass spanning 412 balls in just under 10-½ hours and which included 34 fours and two sixes. His only mistake came just before tea when he was caught at the wicket off a no-ball from seamer Kemar Roach (3-114).
Williamson reached his 22nd Test hundred in the day’s third over with a boundary to cover off Roach and was unbeaten at lunch on 168 with New Zealand on 346 for four.
The Black Caps skipper then brought up his double hundred in the first over after the first drinks break following the interval with a cover-driven four off Roach before passing 250 with a pull over mid-wicket off pacer Alzarri Joseph, in the third over after tea taken at 477 for six. He fell to the very next ball attempting the same shot but finding the safe hands of Roston Chase on the mid-wicket ropes.
Williamson had lost overnight partner Ross Taylor in the day’s second over after the veteran right-hander added only seven to his 31 in extending their third wicket partnership to 83, edging a full length delivery from speedster Shannon Gabriel (3-89) behind. Unfazed, Williamson batted through the best part of the next three sessions to inspire three other key stands.
Roach claimed Henry Nicholls for seven just before the first drinks break of the morning, edging to second slip where Jason Holder held the offering on the second attempt.
But Williamson put on 72 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (14), 56 for the sixth with Daryl Mitchell (9) before extending the Windies agony in a 94-run seventh wicket partnership with Kyle Jamieson, who belted five fours and two sixes in a breezy unbeaten 51 off 64 balls.
Unbeaten on 236 at tea, Williamson surpassed his previous career best of 242—against Sri Lanka in Wellington six years ago—before passing 250 in the same over and perishing immediately after.