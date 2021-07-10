WI skippers encouraged by win

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard had different reasons for satisfaction following the West Indies T20 victory over Australia on Friday.
Regular skipper Pollard missed the match because of a hamstring srtrain, which meant vice-captain Pooran took over the leadership for the first match of five-game series at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.
“What a game! First game as captain, I wasn’t expecting this,” was how Pooran summed up his side’s come-from-behind 18-run win, defending 145.
“We started in Grenada and lost the series against South Africa and we knew we had to come back out here and do the right things. We didn’t get as much as we wanted – 145-but all we asked was for a challenging total. We asked the guys for energy and that’s what they brought.”
The Windies’ effort was led first by all-rounder Andre Russell with the bat. He cracked his first T20 half-century for WI to give the bowlers a total to work with. Later, leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and left-arm seamer Obed McCoy took seven wickets between them to turn the match after the Aussies had smashed 70 for two in the first six overs.
“Can’t give them enough credit (Windies bowlers). They came out fiery, the Australians, and we knew we had to get wickets in order to win this game and we stuck at it. We kept believing in ourselves and it happened for us,” Pooran said.
“We asked Hayden to just continue attacking those stumps for us, keep asking questions and Obed McCoy, he just came and won that game for us”
And speaking to the players in the dressing room after the match, Pollard praised his players for what he saw as a better approach.
“What was important to me was the learnings,” he said. “We spoke about Hetty (Shimron Hetmyer)...That little partnership in the middle there (with Pooran) after we lost a couple wickets, that was brilliant.”
Pollard also credited Russell for “coming in, knowing the importance of his wicket, backing his ability, getting us to that score.”
But in particular, Pollard congratulated the team for, “the energy and enthusiasm you guys showed outside, it was a joy and a thrill to watch.”
And speaking also about the atmosphere around the team before the match, and noting the singing of the WI cricket anthem, Pollard said the Australians, “saw something different from us today from the onset...Our challenge tomorrow (last night) is to come back and do it again with that same attitude.”