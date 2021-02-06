The pitch in Chattogram didn’t spin as much as the West Indies expected but it offered enough for Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall to keep the visitors in the hunt against Bangladesh on the penultimate day of the first Test.
The left-arm orthodox bowler, Warrican, bowled 48 overs in the first innings and grabbed four wickets for 133 runs while off-spinner Cornwall took two for 114 from 42.2 overs.
They combined to take six wickets in the Bangladesh second innings with Cornwall snatching three for 81 off 27 overs and Warrican taking three for 57 off 17.5 as the host declared on 223 for eight to set the Windies an imposing 395 to win.
The visitors closed on 110 for three needing 285 to win on the final day.
Whatever happens today, the Test has been a learning experience for the West Indies spinners and Cornwall feels they will be better prepared heading into the second Test.
“It’s been good. It’s different conditions and you have to learn,” Cornwall told CWI media yesterday.
“I think the pitches are a bit slow and not the big spin that we expected but you just have to be patient and put the ball in the right areas,” he added.
Cornwall felt he made adjustments as he gained more insight on what was required for success given the prevailing conditions.
“I just have to probably bowl a little bit quicker and see what you get off of the slow surface and just be consistent in the right areas,” Cornwall explained.
“I just bowled wicket to wicket and see what the new ball had to offer, and I think I was successful in putting the balls in the right areas and bringing the batsmen forward and I picked up two early wickets,” he added.
As for the Bangladesh second innings centurion Mominul Haque, he said the spinners have a better idea of how to bowl at him in the second Test.
“I think he played the spin well and hangs back a lot and forcing you to bowl a bit fuller and bowl to his strength and we just have to keep working and there is a next match coming up, so we know how to bowl at him from there,” said Cornwall.
Asked if a third specialist spinner would have helped the Windies limit the Bangladesh batsmen, Cornwall said: “I think a next spinner would help but the wicket never really spun as much as we expected so at the end of the day you can’t point fingers and say we should have a next spinner or not.”
While the Windies have a huge task ahead of them on the final day of the Test, Cornwall said the early play will be crucial in determining how the match will go.
“The two guys at the crease (Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner) are set so they just have to come back and start over again. The first hour is going to be crucial and we just got to take it from there,” Cornwall concluded.