WI staring defeat

The West Indies are staring at an early defeat unless their batting can deliver something spectacular on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia today.
South Africa have outplayed the hosts at every turn so far this Test, dismissing the Windies for 97 on day one before an unbeaten 141 from Quinton de Kock led the visitors to 322 all out and a 225-run first innings advantage at the tea interval yesterday.
The shaky batting of the Windies was exposed again late yesterday with the hosts closing the day on 82 for four, still trailing by 143 runs and needing a special knock from someone to make South Africa bat a second time and avoid an early defeat.
After de Kock’s career-best knock with the bat, fast-bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje ran through the West Indies top order in quick fashion late in the day, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb to get back in the game.
Rabada got rid of both openers, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (7) and concussion substitute Kieran Powell (14) via the lbw route while Nortje had Shai Hope (12) and Kyle Mayers (12) caught by Wiaan Mulder at third slip.
The hosts were reeling at 51 for four at that stage before vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood (10 not out) and Roston Chase (21 not out), came together to bat out the day without further loss and keep hope alive for the Windies.
Earlier, De Kock blunted the West Indies attack and rode his luck to bring up his sixth Test century and first against the West Indies as the Proteas took control with the bat.
The South African wicketkeeper anchored the innings for the visitors, curbing his attacking instincts when he resumed his innings from an overnight score of four not out before taking on the bowlers later in the day, smashing seven sixes and 12 fours in a game-changing knock.
Having gone to lunch at 205 for five, de Kock, who was on 44 at the first break, took charge of innings in the afternoon session. After bringing up his 50, de Kock upped the tempo, going after debutant Jayden Seales, hitting the 19-year-old pacer for two sixes and a four in one over to take his personal tally 80. De Kock eventually raised his ton with a six off Mayers over deep square leg and fired two more sixes off Cornwall as the visitors inched closer to 300 runs.
De Kock got a reprieve when he was caught off a no-ball from Holder and continued to make the hosts pay, slamming Holder for a six over deep square leg to move to his highest Test score. The Caribbean men had no response to South Africa’s dominance on day two and will have to pull something out of the hat today to get back into the contest.