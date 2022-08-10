New series, same old result. West Indies began their T20 International series against New Zealand yesterday at Sabina Park with a 13-run defeat.
Set 186 for victory, Nicholas Pooran and his men caved in under the scoreboard pressure and despite a late flourish, ended on 172 for seven.
The defeat was the fifth in their last six in this home season and would have done nothing to ease coach Phil Simmons’ concerns ahead of October’s T20 World Cup.
Before the series began, Simmons had lamented the frequent loss of early wickets by his team. And yesterday, the Windies batters stuck to that script, slumping to 50 for four by the end of the seventh over. By then, principal batters Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer had both been dismissed in disappointing fashion.
Pooran (15 off eight balls), defeated by extra bounce, skied a pull off the first delivery of the match from Mitchell Santner and found Glenn Phillips. The skipper’s poor judgement was mirrored by his Indian Premier League colleague and fellow left-hander Hetmyer, who gave Man-of-the-Match Santner his second wicket in the seventh over. Before then, Devon Thomas got in a tangle trying to pull Lockie Ferguson’s first ball and top-edged to Ish Sodhi at short fine-leg.
With four wickets down with 13 overs still to go, the all-too-familiar WI capitulation seemed to be on. Shamarh Brooks couldn’t build on his 42 at just less than a run-a-ball and his 30-run partnership with Jason Holder.
But once Brooks -- who opened the batting in place of the injured Brandon King -- fell to Santner in the 12th over, the task looked beyond the home team. Rovman Powell followed in the 15th over, a victim of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, then Holder (25, 19 balls) in the 16th.
But with victory seeming a distant possibility, Odean Smith (27, 12 balls) and Romario Shepherd (31, 16 balls) threatened an upset with a rollicking unbroken eighth wicket stand of 58 off 26 balls. That effort may have earned the pair greater reward had it not been for the failures of their top-order teammates.
The closing overs of the New Zealand innings also proved decisive. Thirty-four runs in the last two overs propelled them to a challenging 185 for five.
Having batted without blemish in the Powerplay (52-0) after Pooran had won the toss and chosen to field, the Black Caps were slowed down in the middle overs, especially after the rain break which came after 11 overs with the visitors on 91 for two.
Two outstanding catches by Hetmyer and wicketkeeper Thomas accounted for openers Martin Guptill (16 off 17 balls) and Devon Conway (43 off 29). Hetmyer made himself a Play of the Day candidate with a leaping left-handed effort on the point boundary as Guptill slashed at Smith.
Smith, playing on his home ground, then made it two wickets in two balls in the eighth over with the aid of Thomas. Conway attempted to pull at a ball slanted down the leg side, got an inside edge which wrong-footed the WI keeper but Thomas adjusted nicely to snare the catch in his left glove.
Those two wickets set Smith up for his best figures in T20Is (three for 32), as he also dismissed captain Kane Williamson (47, 33 balls, four fours, two sixes), again via a special bit of catching on the boundary. In the 18th over, Williamson lofted Smith high towards deep backward-square and Hayden Walsh Jr sprinted around, dove and held the catch two-handed.
Williamson’s departure left New Zealand on 149 for five, with Glenn Phillips dismissed in the first over after the resumption (98 for three) and Darryl Mitchell in the 17th. At the end of the 18th, the Black Caps had been pegged back at 151 for five.
But in came skilful finisher Jimmy Neesham (33 off 15) to take the attack to Obed McCoy and Jason Holder in the final two overs as the Windies gave up 34 runs. It was not the way Pooran would have wanted to finish off. And after the effort of Smith and Shepherd, he would had more food for thought.
Summarised Scores:
NEW ZEALAND 185 for five off 20 overs (Kane Williamson 47, Devon Conway 43, Jimmy Neesham 33 not out; Odean Smith 3-33) vs WEST INDIES 172 for seven off 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 42, Romario Shepherd 31 not out, Jason Holder 25; Mitchell Santner 3-19) --Result: New Zealand won by 13 runs.