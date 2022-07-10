WI suffer 9th straight loss to ‘Tigers’

Shoriful Islam

CELEBRATION TIME: Shoriful Islam of Bangladesh celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Sharmarh Brooks during the first ODI match at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, yesterday. --Photo: RANDY BROOKS

West Indies crashed to their ninth straight One-Day International defeat to Bangladesh yesterday, paying dearly for an ordinary batting effort on a sticky wicket at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mustering only 149 for nine in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side after rain delayed the start by 2-¼ hours, West Indies then watched as the Tigers chased down the small target with a whopping 55 balls to spare, sending them to a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI. For the hosts, it was their first defeat of the multi-format tour after sweeping the Tests and winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0.

“In hindsight, it (total) was definitely not enough but in saying that, it was difficult to get more to be honest, batting first on that track,” said captain Nicholas Pooran, who failed yet again with 18.

“The last wicket [of Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales] putting on a partnership showed that the guys have a lot of fight in them and it gave us a chance to go out and try to defend this total.

“I think we should’ve started better in the power-play [when we bowled] especially after getting that first wicket. I think if we got one more wicket in that power-play then that makes the game very interesting.”

Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 33 but the knock required 66 deliveries and tail-ender Phillip was the only other player to pass 20 with an unbeaten 21.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam was superb with four for 34 while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, adjudged Man-of-the-Match, supported with three for 36.

In reply, veteran Mahmudullah struck an unbeaten 41 off 69 balls while Najmul Hossain (37) and captain Tamim Iqbal (33) chipped in to ensure Bangladesh broke their losing streak on tour.

“I think the wicket was difficult, honestly. I think it was difficult for both the teams,” Tamim said. “Luckily we won the toss. That was the best part of today’s game.

“Sometimes when you’re getting a lot of help from the wicket you can be a bit too greedy which we didn’t [do] … so it was very pleasing to see the bowling effort.”

West Indies had the worst possible start when the prolific Shai Hope was bowled off his pads first ball by Shoriful at the start of the second over and Kyle Mayers (10) added 31 for the second wicket with Brooks before missing a drive at Mehidy and having his off stump pegged back in the 12th over. Brooks and Brandon King (8) tried to rebuild the innings before both fell to Shoriful in the 21st over with the score on 55. King holed out to mid-off off the 31st delivery he faced and Brooks slashed at the very next ball – a wide one – and nicked behind.

Mehidy claimed the key wickets of Rovman Powell (9) and Pooran in successive overs, hitting Powell in front and then bowling Pooran with one that spun back to beat the left-hander’s attempting cut in the 28th over. Tottering on 110 for nine, West Indies benefitted from an unbroken 39-run last wicket stand between Phillip (21 not out) and Seales (16 not out), the pair taking advantage of horrific Bangladesh outfielding to eke out precious runs for the hosts.

Staring at a straightforward total, Bangladesh lost Litton Das for one in the third over to a marginal lbw decision but a series of partnerships kept the run chase stable.

Tamim crunched four fours and a six in a 25-ball knock while adding 40 for the second wicket with Najmul, who then put on 49 for the second wicket with Mahmudullah.

Najmul counted five fours in a 46-ball knock before becoming debutant left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie’s first ODI wicket in the 20th over and Mahmudullah, who struck two fours and a six in a measured 69-ball innings, anchored a 40-run, unbroken fifth wicket partnership with Nurul Hasan (20 not out) to see his side safely home.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CLASSY NICHOLAS

CLASSY NICHOLAS

Nicholas Paul laid down his World Championship medal credentials with a double gold masterclass when the third and final leg of the Tissot Track Nations Cup series concluded in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

“It was a hard week of racing,” a pleased Paul said after his medal ceremony. “It means a lot to me to be able to come to Cali and win the keirin and the sprint, I’m happy.”

WI suffer 9th straight loss to ‘Tigers’

WI suffer 9th straight loss to ‘Tigers’

West Indies crashed to their ninth straight One-Day International defeat to Bangladesh yesterday, paying dearly for an ordinary batting effort on a sticky wicket at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mustering only 149 for nine in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side after rain delayed the start by 2-¼ hours, West Indies then watched as the Tigers chased down the small target with a whopping 55 balls to spare, sending them to a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI. For the hosts, it was their first defeat of the multi-format tour after sweeping the Tests and winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0.

Women Warriors ‘ready to work’ in Panama decider

With a World Cup playoff berth still at stake, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers could be in for an eventful evening today against Panama when the two teams meet from 7 p.m, (T&T time) in their final Group B game, in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Monterrey, Mexico.

Rain wreaks havoc with ‘Sagicor’

Rain wreaks havoc with ‘Sagicor’

AFTER all 51 matches were completed without problems on Saturday’s opening day, only seven of the 31 were finished by press time yesterday in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

TTCF boss: Take road safety seriously

TTCF boss: Take road safety seriously

The sporting fraternity has joined those mourning the loss of photographer Anthony Harris.

Harris died yesterday from injuries suffered after being knocked down by a motorist while cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday.

Visa, $$ woes could ground youth teams

Visa and financial issues have put in doubt the participation of two national youth teams in upcoming CONCACAF competitions in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

In a release yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) said it was “facing the possibility of taking the very tough decision of withdrawing from the upcoming CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship in Tampa, Florida, and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.”