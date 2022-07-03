WI TAME TIGERS

Rovman Powell and Brandon King struck starkly contrasting half-centuries as West Indies once again dominated Bangladesh to earn a comfortable 35-run victory in the second T20 International at Windsor Park, yesterday.

With the rain which wrecked Saturday’s opener at the venue staying away, West Indies galloped to 193 for five from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first, Powell clobbering a brutal unbeaten 61 from 28 balls and King carving out a classy 57 from 43 deliveries.