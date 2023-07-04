WI to defend Richards-Botham Trophy against England next year

West Indies will defend the Richards-Botham Trophy when they tour England for three Tests next year.
The tour, which will see the opening Test at historic Lord’s, will be the second of England for the Caribbean side following the ground-breaking series in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
West Indies won the last meeting between the two when a 10-wicket victory in Grenada handed Kraigg Brathwaite’s side a 1-0 series success.
“West Indies and England have had many enthralling duels on the field over the last 95 years and we expect another great series in 2024 — which will mark the 40th anniversary of the famous tour of 1984 when West Indies won 5-0,” said Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave.
“This series next year will see us defending the Richards-Botham Trophy, as we continue to celebrate the relationship of the teams and honour the legacy of two of the game’s greatest players.”
West Indies face England at Lord’s starting July 10 before travelling to Nottingham for the second Test at Trent Bridge eight days later. The final Test bowls off July 26 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
West Indies have not won a Test series in England in a quarter of a century and have won only seven of the 35 Tests during that period.
TOUR ITINERARY
1st Test: Lord’s – July 10-14
2nd Test: Trent Bridge –
July 18-22
3rd Test: Edgbaston –
July 26-30