WI try to repeat

Evin Lewis

EVIN ON THE GO: West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis during his half-century Wednesday in the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

At left is Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal. —Photo: CWI Media/Phillip Spooner

Repeat what worked well, tighten up on a couple of loose areas and brace for a tougher fight. That is what the West Indies will be focusing on doing as they look to clinch the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with another win in the second game bowling off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 9.30 a.m. today.

Shai Hope, century-maker in the Windies’ opening eight-wicket win Wednesday, said the hosts will be looking to repeat what they did in what he called one of their best games. But he stressed that they will have to up the ante with Sri Lanka surely plotting a way back into the series. Speaking to the media via a Zoom call yesterday, Hope said the first thing they will do is to ensure complacency does not step in.

“We pretty much played one of the best games we could have played, especially coming back after such a long time. We have not played together for a while. They key is not to be complacent,” he said.

“We played a very good game yesterday (Wednesday), but it is about identifying things that we can improve on. We are expecting them to come back a lot stronger than in the first game, so we need to make sure we are able and ready for anything they throw at us,” Hope continued.

“It is about being able to adapt as fast as we can and the main thing is not to be complacent. We won the first game, but cricket is played on the day, so we need to make sure we come out guns blazing and take a 2-0 lead,” he added.

The Windies will recall that in the preceding T20 series, the hosts took a 1-0 lead before Sri Lanka stormed back to level the series, ensuring the final match would be a decider.

Addressing that possibility, Hope said: “The key is making sure we’re better than them on the day. It is definitely a lot of improvements that can be made. I know that we look at ourselves as power-hitters and ball beaters, but there is so (much) more to our game that we can bring. If we can limit the dot balls, then we can be consistent with big totals. It is a work in progress but we’re going to get there,” Hope added.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard also said his team can improve and that his players are up for whatever the Sri Lankans can throw at them today.

“We can still get better (in the field),” Pollard said after the win on Wednesday.

“We still had a couple of fumbles and obviously it’s not going to be perfect, but as I said the intensity in which the guys came out with (was good).

“Guys are up for the fight and my thing is about consistency and always trying to get better, and we did well today (Wednesday) in the field and overall, in terms of the game and we want to continue to repeat that, and if that is the blueprint for us then the sky is the limit,” he added.

Asked about Hope’s century in his first game back after being dropped from the Test squad for the New Zealand trip last year, Pollard said “he has been scintillating”.

“For us in white ball cricket, he’s been the guy. He was given a role in this team and he has been playing to the best of his ability and he has given that foundation for guys to bat around him and guys can do different things.

“In cricket, sometimes you need that clarity in what you want to do and your teammates understanding what is needed. In One-Day cricket he has been fantastic, and we will continue support him as a team and hopefully the batsmen continue to bat around him,” Pollard said.

