WI trying to stay positive

With the series on the line, West Indies will be looking for a much-improved performance with the bat as they plot to bounce back in the second One-Day International against India, bowling off at 4 am today at Ahmedabad.
The Windies failed a test by spin in the series opener on Sunday, losing by six wickets. But all-rounder Akeal Hosein said the team will be sticking to its blueprint of positivity to get through the remaining matches.
“These two games are very important because it will determine the series for us. If we win, we will win the series,” Hosein told the media yesterday.
“The conversations were generally about not to get our heads down. Yes, we lost the first match and it is a short three-match series but it was more around picking the positives from the game,” the left-arm orthodox spinner continued.
“Although we lost, there were still positives. And it is just about how we plan to bounce back and come back stronger in the second game,” he added.
The Windies were dismissed for 176 in 43.5 overs in the first game with Jason Holder top-scoring with 57. India, led by Rohit Sharma, replied with 178 for four in 28 overs with the skipper hitting 60 at the top of the innings.
Asked about the conditions and what adjustments the Windies will have to make to be more competitive, Hosein said what they do will be determined by the conditions on the day.
“I think tomorrow will reveal more of that,” he said.
“We don’t know what type of surface it will be. It might be the same, it might be better or it might play worse but one gameplan we have which is sort of a blueprint no matter what, is to just be positive and get ourselves in proper positions to play strong scoring shots and I think that’s definitely something we are going to stick with no matter the surface and conditions. I think once we do those things, we will be able to get through it,” Hosein added.
About his own bowling and adjustment to the conditions, Hosein said while he has gotten information and advice, he still has to make his own assessment of what needs to be done to be successful on the day.
“It was only one match so far so you are still trying to get your own feedback and information and experience. But having said that, I have gotten some information from people that I am close to and it is just about reading the pitch and seeing what works on the day,” Hosein explained.
“Sometimes you get information and it doesn’t really help you in the match, so it is definitely something you need to feel for yourself and you can probably keep that information at the back of your mind as well,” he added.
Whatever advantage the West Indies can get will be welcomed by Kieron Pollard and company especially with India expected to welcome back KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who will add further strength to a batting unit that already includes Virat Kohli and Sharma.
SQUADS:
INDIA – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.
WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.