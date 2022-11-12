The West Indies women’s Under-19 team began their four-team tournament in the eastern coastal Indian city of Visakhapatnam last night and coach Steve Liburd wants his players to build on the work put in before they left the Caribbean.
“Things have been going extremely well since we assembled in Trinidad,” Liburd told CWI Media. “The first two days of camp were used to play trial matches. Following that we had skill sessions at the facilities at the National Cricket Centre. We focused on strike rotation against spin. We are trying to get the girls to understand from an early age how to use the depth of the crease, use of their feet, sweeping against spinners and just being more effective against spin.
“The overall aim for the girls is to be a bit more proactive especially during the middle phase of the innings, which we were stagnant before .. that’s something we want to improve on,” Liburd said.
Concerning the tour of India, the Windies coach said: “It is very important towards their development. The aim is to show growth in all those things which I listed out, just to see where we are. We have the batting plans and we want to see how well we can implement them. Also, from a bowling point of view, we also have some plans we want to see how well we can implement those. As a fielding group, the major aim is to see how we can affect the game and create opportunities to build pressure and take wickets. So, those are areas we are looking to judge or develop and see where we need to add and do better leading into the World Cup.”
The ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa in January
Since arriving in India last week, the team had training sessions at the facilities at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium where they will play the series against India “A”, India “B” and Sri Lanka.
West Indies will then travel to Mumbai where they are due to face New Zealand U-19 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.
West Indies first match began last night T&T time against India “A”.
Full squad: Ashmini Munisar (Captain), Trishan Holder (Vice-captain), Asabi Callendar, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KD Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Kate Wilmott.