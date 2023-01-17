WI U-19 women crush Indonesia

Player-of-the-Match Zaida James pummelled a second successive half-century to help West Indies women crush Indonesia women by 77 runs yesterday and log their second win of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
Brimming with confidence following her Player-of-the-Match outing against Ireland on Sunday, James extended her form into the contest at North-West University No. 1 Ground, stroking a top score of 55 (37 balls) to propel the Caribbean side to 176 for three from their 20 overs.
Trishan Holder, who played three senior team T20Is against England last December, lashed a fluent 14-ball, unbeaten 35. Also, opener Shunelle Sawh made 31 (36 balls) while Naijanni Cumberbatch maintained her form with a valuable 24.
The total was always going to be a difficult chase and so it proved, Indonesia Women never rising to the occasion and settling for 99 for nine from their 20 overs.
Seamer Djenaba Joseph undermined the innings, following up her earlier 14-ball 20 with an incisive spell of three for 14. With their latest success, the “Rising Stars” moved to four points in Group C but lie second behind New Zealand, who they face in their first real test of the tournament tomorrow.
Opting to bat first, West Indies gathered steam from early thanks to James, the left-hander carving out eight fours and a brace of sixes in an entertaining 95-run, first wicket stand with Sawh who counted four fours. The pair perished in successive overs to leave the innings on 97 for two in the 13th over but Cumberbatch anchored a 42-run, fourth wicket stand with Joseph who struck four fours, and then a 37-run, unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Holder, who belted two fours and three sixes, as the Under-19 women gathered 54 from the last five overs.
In reply, Indonesia got a safe start of 26 from 29 balls from Kadek Kurniartini (15) and Gusti Ulansari (9). But once they were separated, the innings fell apart quickly.