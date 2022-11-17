WI U-19 women lose third match

Shunelle Sawh

The West Indies Under-19 women suffered their third loss in the Women’s Under-19 four-team series in the eastern coastal Indian city of Visakhapatnam, falling to their hosts in a low-scoring match yesterday.

The India “B” Women’s Under-19 team dismissed the Windies for 44 in 16.5 overs before racing to 48 for two off just 7.2 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory.

At the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, the Windies won the toss and opted to bat first. They never got going with Trishan Holder falling in the first over. They were 21 for five at the half-way stage and never recovered. There were three run-outs in the West Indies innings.

In reply, West Indies also got an early breakthrough with T&T’s KD Jazz Mitchell removing opening Soumya Verma in the second over. Mitchell also got the other wicket to fall in the fourth over but WI never had enough runs on the board to challenge India, who will play the India “A” Women’s Under-19 team in tomorrow’s final.

Prior to yesterday’s loss, the West Indies went under to the Sri Lanka Under-19s by six wickets and fell to India A by ten wickets.

T&T’s Shunelle Sawh top-scored for the Windies in their first game against India A, hitting 41 as they posted 85 for seven. T&T’s Shalini Samaroo was the pick of the bowlers in that encounter, going for 12 runs in her four overs.

Sawh scored 35 against Sri Lanka, with Zaida James chipping in with 22 as they posted 95 for three. Sri Lanka replied with 99 for four off 15.1 overs to seal the win which was enough to see them reach the final.

Sri Lanka lost both group stage games to India “A” and “B.”

West Indies will now travel to Mumbai where they are due to face New Zealand women U19s at the DY Patil Stadium in a two-match series on November 22 and 24.

Before the tournament, West Indies women’s U-19 head coach Steve Liburd said the overall aim of the tour was to see the players improve in all areas as well as get vital preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup early next year.

The global event in 2023 will feature 41 matches played from January 14-29 in South Africa.

The official warm-up matches will be from January 9-11. The 16 participating teams will play in four groups in the preliminary round.

West Indies have been drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand, Ireland and Indonesia.

