WI U-19s REBOUND

Matthew Nandu

SOUND TECHNIQUE: West Indies Under-19 opening batter Matthew Nandu in action during the second Youth ODI against South Africa at Arnos Vale Ground, in St Vincent, yesterday. Nandu topscored with an unbeaten 42 as the hosts eased to a facile eight-wicket win. —Photo: CWI MEDIA

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer said yesterday’s emphatic eight-wicket win against their South Africa counterparts will give the hosts a much-needed confidence boost.

But the coach wants his charges to keep improving in the remaining matches as the ICC Under-19 World Cup draws ever closer. The Windies stormed back against the Proteas to level the four-match Youth ODI series at 1-1, with two games to go.

And Reifer said he saw a major improvement in the team’s fielding and that consistency will key as they continue to build towards the World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean next month.

“Today’s win was good for the team and good for the boys’ confidence. As we go into these games, we are really building towards the (U-19) World Cup. We’re looking for our boys to develop in certain areas. We’re looking for improvement,” Reifer said after his team squared the series.

“Our main focus now is game awareness and situational awareness and the tactical side of the game as well and just making sure everybody is comfortable performing their roles and that they have the mindset to perform the skills under pressure,” he noted.

Yesterday’s game saw the Windies exert pressure on the visitors. Electing to bowl first at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, the young Windies made early inroads and kept the pressure on throughout the innings as South Africa were bundled out for just 103 in 31.3 overs.

The hosts, led by a patient unbeaten 42 from left-hand opener Matthew Nandu and a quick-fire 28 not out from skipper Ackeem Auguste, raced to 104 for two off 23.2 overs to bring parity to the series after South Africa had taken the lead with an 18-run victory in the series opener on Boxing Day.

“Congratulations to the team. I thought the bowlers bowled very well and the field fielding performance was a major improvement today so it is something that we want to be consistent in doing so we can save 10-15 runs every time we go into the field,” Riefer continued.

“We still have a long way to go in terms of where we want to be at, so we are just taking one game at a time and look forward to the next one on Thursday,” he concluded.

Yesterday, right-arm fast-bowler Johanne Layne got the ball rolling for the hosts, removing Jade Smith with the third ball of the match. Smith was caught by Teddy Bishop for two before his opening partner Valentine Kitime was run out by McKenny Clarke for a nine-ball ‘duck’.

The West Indies kept applying pressure with Layne sending back George van Heerden for three as the visitors slipped to three for 12 in the seventh over. Andile Simelane offered some resistances with a 30-ball, 14, before Clarke intervened, this time with ball in hand.

Michael Copeland (24) and Tshaka (14) were the only other South African batters to reach double figures as the West Indies left-arm spinners Jaden Carmichael and Anderson Mahase ran through the middle and lower order without much fuss.

Carmichael bowled Copeland — who faced 52 balls and struck one six and two fours — as he finished with three for 25 while Mahase had Tshaka caught by Ackeem Auguste to all but end the innings as he returned figures of two for 34 from seven overs, to go with his four wickets from the opening match.

In reply, the Windies stumbled slightly at the start before taking firm control in their run chase. After losing right-hand opener Shaqkere Parris for a five-ball ‘duck’ in the second over, Bishop and Nandu joined forces to ensure there was no middle order collapse.

The pair added 58 runs before Bishop was lbw to Tsaka for 25 off 37 balls. Bishop struck three fours during his knock.

The West Indies skipper Auguste then stepped in to bring home the victory in quick time, facing just 24 balls and hitting four fours to seal the result.

Meanwhile, Nandu faced 75 balls to anchor the chase while also striking four boundaries.

The penultimate match of the series will be played tomorrow at Cumberland Playing Field while the final game takes place at Arnos Vale next Monday.

ODI cancellation disrupts Ireland prep for WI series

Ireland’s preparation for next month’s white-ball series against West Indies hit a major snag Tuesday with the cancellation of the One-Day International series against United States, following Covid-19 positives in the touring party.

Only hours after pushing back yesterday’s opening ODI to today as a precaution, Cricket Ireland and USA Cricket agreed to scrap the series “over Covid-related concerns”, after two members of Ireland’s support staff tested positive as well as the partners of several players.

Liverpool lose to Leicester, slip in Premier race

Liverpool lose to Leicester, slip in Premier race

Title-chasers Liverpool slipped to their second Premier League defeat of the season after substitute Ademola Lookman earned Leicester City a hard-fought 1-0 victory, yesterday.

Liverpool dominated the first half against an injury-hit Leicester and looked set to take a deserved lead when they were awarded a 16th-minute penalty, only for Egyptian Mohamed Salah to see his spot kick saved by home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The chances kept coming for the visitors, with Sadio Mane blazing over when he should have scored early in the second half.

Lewandowski, Mbappe not keen on biennial W/Cup

Lewandowski, Mbappe not keen on biennial W/Cup

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski have said they are not keen on FIFA’s plan to hold the World Cup every two years amid growing concerns over player welfare.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said at a “global summit” of leaders of national football federations earlier this month that he believes he has enough votes to increase the frequency of the World Cup from every four years to two.

Singh, La Fleur claim top Paladins honours

Singh, La Fleur claim top Paladins honours

International Master (IM) Vishnu Singh and Female Junior National Champion Zara La Fleur have captured the Paladins Chess Club’s top awards for 2021.

Paladins, which was founded 1968, had a very successful year, staging five hybrid regional FIDE-rated tournaments involving clubs from Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Panama and Cuba. FIDE is the world’s governing body for chess.

Could’ve been worse

Could’ve been worse

“Thank God it wasn’t worse!”

Although the ball did not bounce for him on his Test debut against Sri Lanka on November 21, Jeremy Solozano is tougher than he looks and is plotting his return to the international stage stronger than before.

The left-hander from Trinidad took a nasty blow to the helmet while fielding under the bat towards the end of the first session of his maiden Test.