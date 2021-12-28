WI U-19s REBOUND

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer said yesterday’s emphatic eight-wicket win against their South Africa counterparts will give the hosts a much-needed confidence boost.
But the coach wants his charges to keep improving in the remaining matches as the ICC Under-19 World Cup draws ever closer. The Windies stormed back against the Proteas to level the four-match Youth ODI series at 1-1, with two games to go.
And Reifer said he saw a major improvement in the team’s fielding and that consistency will key as they continue to build towards the World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean next month.
“Today’s win was good for the team and good for the boys’ confidence. As we go into these games, we are really building towards the (U-19) World Cup. We’re looking for our boys to develop in certain areas. We’re looking for improvement,” Reifer said after his team squared the series.
“Our main focus now is game awareness and situational awareness and the tactical side of the game as well and just making sure everybody is comfortable performing their roles and that they have the mindset to perform the skills under pressure,” he noted.
Yesterday’s game saw the Windies exert pressure on the visitors. Electing to bowl first at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, the young Windies made early inroads and kept the pressure on throughout the innings as South Africa were bundled out for just 103 in 31.3 overs.
The hosts, led by a patient unbeaten 42 from left-hand opener Matthew Nandu and a quick-fire 28 not out from skipper Ackeem Auguste, raced to 104 for two off 23.2 overs to bring parity to the series after South Africa had taken the lead with an 18-run victory in the series opener on Boxing Day.
“Congratulations to the team. I thought the bowlers bowled very well and the field fielding performance was a major improvement today so it is something that we want to be consistent in doing so we can save 10-15 runs every time we go into the field,” Riefer continued.
“We still have a long way to go in terms of where we want to be at, so we are just taking one game at a time and look forward to the next one on Thursday,” he concluded.
Yesterday, right-arm fast-bowler Johanne Layne got the ball rolling for the hosts, removing Jade Smith with the third ball of the match. Smith was caught by Teddy Bishop for two before his opening partner Valentine Kitime was run out by McKenny Clarke for a nine-ball ‘duck’.
The West Indies kept applying pressure with Layne sending back George van Heerden for three as the visitors slipped to three for 12 in the seventh over. Andile Simelane offered some resistances with a 30-ball, 14, before Clarke intervened, this time with ball in hand.
Michael Copeland (24) and Tshaka (14) were the only other South African batters to reach double figures as the West Indies left-arm spinners Jaden Carmichael and Anderson Mahase ran through the middle and lower order without much fuss.
Carmichael bowled Copeland — who faced 52 balls and struck one six and two fours — as he finished with three for 25 while Mahase had Tshaka caught by Ackeem Auguste to all but end the innings as he returned figures of two for 34 from seven overs, to go with his four wickets from the opening match.
In reply, the Windies stumbled slightly at the start before taking firm control in their run chase. After losing right-hand opener Shaqkere Parris for a five-ball ‘duck’ in the second over, Bishop and Nandu joined forces to ensure there was no middle order collapse.
The pair added 58 runs before Bishop was lbw to Tsaka for 25 off 37 balls. Bishop struck three fours during his knock.
The West Indies skipper Auguste then stepped in to bring home the victory in quick time, facing just 24 balls and hitting four fours to seal the result.
Meanwhile, Nandu faced 75 balls to anchor the chase while also striking four boundaries.
The penultimate match of the series will be played tomorrow at Cumberland Playing Field while the final game takes place at Arnos Vale next Monday.