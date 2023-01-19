WI U-19s well beaten by NZ

New Zealand got the better of the West Indies Rising Stars, defeating them by ten wickets in their final Group C match of the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval, yesterday.

Despite the loss, head coach Steve Liburd was pleased with the team’s performance in the group stage.

“We came up short today, but we had two good victories against Ireland and Indonesia, which qualified us into the Super6s of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup, so for us that in itself is a big achievement.”

Liburd added: “Our focus now is the two games we have in the Super6s to secure one of the semi-final spots. But to me, one of the biggest positives is to see the girls continue their growth and development in their cricket journey in this tournament and after we leave South Africa.”

Qualification for the Super Sixes is determined by log standings. Each team in the Super Sixes takes the points won against the other qualifiers in their group through to the Super Sixes stage.

Group A winners Bangladesh, England (Group B), New Zealand (Group C) and India (Group D) are all moving onto the next stage with maximum points (four). Runners-up Australia (Group A), Pakistan (Group B), West Indies (Group C) and South Africa (Group D) each take two points with them into the Super Sixes, by virtue of beating the third-placed teams.

Teams will face opposition from groups they were not in but will not play against those who finished the group stage in the same log position. Therefore, Group winners Bangladesh (A) and India (D) will not play against each other, though they are in the same Super Sixes group.

The same applies for runners-up such as Pakistan (B) and West Indies (C), who are now in one group, but will not face each other.

Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Sixes, with the top two sides in both groups qualifying for the semi-finals on January 27. The final is scheduled for January 29.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Justice Thompson: Simmons not to blame

Justice Thompson: Simmons not to blame

West Indies’ exit from the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year had little to do with coaching failures.

That was stated by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, chairman of the independent three-member group tasked with reviewing all matters related to the World Cup “disaster,” as he and Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt fielded questions from the media yesterday following the release of the executive summary of the review.

WI U-19s well beaten by NZ

New Zealand got the better of the West Indies Rising Stars, defeating them by ten wickets in their final Group C match of the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval, yesterday.

Despite the loss, head coach Steve Liburd was pleased with the team’s performance in the group stage.

TOO MUCH DISTRUST

TOO MUCH DISTRUST

There is an “impasse” in West Indies cricket fuelled by “significant distrust”.

This is one of the more compelling findings of the Independent World Cup Review conducted by the three-member panel comprising Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court High Court judge, Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African international cricket coach, Mickey Arthur.

Cudjoe: Hockey turf by July

Cudjoe: Hockey turf by July

SHAMFA CUDJOE, Minister of Sport and Community Development, has projected a July 2023 completion date for the six-year delayed water-based hockey turf that has cost taxpayers $1.9 million to date.

Cudjoe added that if there were any further delays, she would inform the public promptly.

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) and its stakeholders—including the national senior men’s and women’s teams—have had to forego local competitions, much-needed practice and pre-international tours without utilisation of the Tacarigua-based National Hockey Centre facility for more than four years.

Earl John Cricket Clinic returns

The Earl John Cricket Clinic hosted by East Zone team Fulham Sports Club, will make a return this year following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2023 clinic will be held at the Larry Gomes Enclosure in Arima starting next Wednesday and will run until March 31.

The clinic will cater for boys and girls ages 7-16.

Campbell-Smith is No. 3 in COTECC

Campbell-Smith is No. 3 in COTECC

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was the third-ranked 14 and under female player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) last year.

The T&T player reached a career-high No. 2 in November, but dropped one place in the last few weeks of the season. Campbell-Smith still has this entire season to reach the top of the rankings, as she only turned 13 years old in November.