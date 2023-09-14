WI U19s concede series in seven-wicket defeat

West Indies Under-19s crumbled to a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka Under-19s in the decisive second Youth “Test”, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, to concede the two-match series here on Thursday.
Resuming the penultimate day on 251 for eight in their second innings and facing a difficult task in order to save the game, the Caribbean side were bowled out for 277, leaving the hosts with an uncomplicated target of 79 for victory.
Captain Sineth Jayawardene then attempted to finish the game as quickly as possible, top-scoring with a hasty 14-ball 30 before becoming one of three wickets to tumble for six runs in the space of eight balls, leaving the hosts tottering on 39 for three. Rusanda Gamage settled the innings down, however, stroking an unbeaten 21 in a 42-run, unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Ravishan de Silva who finished on 17, to see his side home comfortably.
Earlier, left-hander Jordan Johnson converted his overnight unbeaten 133 into 157 not out but West Indies U19s added only 26 in losing their last two wickets.
Johnson, already with a hundred in the drawn first Test, faced 163 deliveries and struck 20 fours and one six.
Off-spinner Vihas Thewmika (3-63) and leg-spinner Malsha Tharupathi (2-51) failed to add to their tally as left-arm spinner Kaveesha Piyumal (2-57) picked up both wickets to fall.
West Indies were bowled out for 127 in their first innings and then conceded a first innings deficit of 199 runs.
Summarised scores:
WEST INDIES U19s 127 (Jordan Johnson 52, Stephan Pascal 28, Steven Wedderburn 24; Vihas Thewmika 5-43, Malsha Tharupathi 3-16) and 277 (Jordan Johnson 157 not out, Steven Wedderburn 37, Stephen Pascal 25; Vihas Thewmika 3-63, Malsha Tharupathi 2-51, Kaveesha Piyumal 2-57)
SRI LANKA U19s 326 (Malsha Tharupathi 70, Rusanda Gamage 58, Ravishan de Silva 43, Pulindu Perera 41, Sharujan Shanmuganathan 36, Vihas Thewmika 31 not out, Dinura Kalupahana 23; Nathan Sealy 4-82) and 81 for three (Sineth Jayawardene 30, Rusanda Gamage 21 not out)
RESULT: Sri Lanka Under-19s defeated West Indies Under-19s by seven wickets