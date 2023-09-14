WI U19s concede series in seven-wicket defeat

West Indies Under-19s crumbled to a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka Under-19s in the decisive second Youth “Test”, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, to concede the two-match series here on Thursday.

Resuming the penultimate day on 251 for eight in their second innings and facing a difficult task in order to save the game, the Caribbean side were bowled out for 277, leaving the hosts with an uncomplicated target of 79 for victory.