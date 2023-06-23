WI vs Ireland women’s series to make history

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that the West Indies vs Ireland Women’s series will be the first ever televised Women’s series in the Caribbean.

Starting in St Lucia on 26 June, the full six-match series will be broadcast exclusively live on Flow Sports, FanCode, BT Sport, ESPN, SuperSport and Sky New Zealand

Cricket West Indies described the development as “groundbreaking” and the result of “CWI’s strategy to continue to increase investment into women’s cricket development and expanding the audience for the women’s game.

“The enhanced multi-camera coverage with commentary and graphics will be produced by our host broadcast partners, Whisper TV.”

West Indies, led by all-rounder Hayley Matthews, face Ireland in three CG United One-Day Internationals, West Indies’ third ICC Women’s Championship fixture, as the team seeks to win points towards automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025.

The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will host the CG United ODI series and the three-match T20 Internationals (T20I) series to follow.

West Indies’ experienced captain, ​ Matthews welcomed the news of the live broadcast. She said: ​“It’s a huge step for us in the West Indies. It means a lot to us that CWI is implementing this investment to improve the coverage. Fans can now better watch and enjoy our cricket, as we move in the right direction for women’s cricket in the Caribbean.”

Dominic Warne, CWI Commercial Director said: “It will be an historic moment when a full West Indies Women’s Home Series is broadcast live for the first time in the Caribbean. This is a great step forward for women’s cricket in the West Indies, for fans and our partners across the region. It’s a major investment to support the development of women’s cricket and we know that fans will be delighted to be able to watch a high-quality production on their TVs and mobile devices.”

Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the six-match series exclusively on BT Sport. The series will also be broadcast live in India on FanCode and in New Zealand with Sky Sport. SuperSport will broadcast the matches in sub-Saharan Africa, with ESPN streaming live in the USA. For all other countries, fans can watch exclusively on the WindiesCricket YouTube channel.

Schedule

CG United ODI series:

Monday - 1st CG United ODI – 10 a.m.

Wednesday - 2nd CG United ODI – 10 a.m.

Saturday July 1 - 3rd CG United ODI – 3p.m.

T20I Series:

Tuesday July 4: 1st T20I

Thursday July 6: 2nd T20I

Saturday July 8: 3rd T20I

All T20I matches start at 5 p.m. Eastern Caribbean Time .

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI vs Ireland women’s series to make history

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that the West Indies vs Ireland Women’s series will be the first ever televised Women’s series in the Caribbean.

Starting in St Lucia on 26 June, the full six-match series will be broadcast exclusively live on Flow Sports, FanCode, BT Sport, ESPN, SuperSport and Sky New Zealand

PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Aaron Prince made his exit in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Men’s 71-kilogramme division when he lost on points to Dominican Republic’s Jhonny Fernandez in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.

Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

No play was possible in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast playoffs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday due to rain.

The league leaders Soca Kings were due to meet the defending champions and second place team, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the qualifier 1 from 12 p.m.

Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

T&T athlete Melissa Nanan won bronze in the women’s long jump at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

The 26-year-old leapt 1.39 metres on her first attempt in the Level C Division F05 final and only improved from there, ending with a best effort of 1.66 metres.

Samuels to take temporary charge of Windies women

Former Jamaica men’s captain and West Indies men’s left-handed opener Robert Samuels has been appointed interim head coach for the West Indies Women’s team for their only international home series for the year against Ireland in St Lucia.

Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

The Farinha twins, Jonathan and Nathan finished one-two in the Men’s 100 metres final at the Elliott Denman NJ International Track and Field Meet in New Jersey, USA, last Saturday.

Jonathan grabbed gold in 10.46 seconds, while Nathan clocked 10.48 to pick up silver. Ghana’s Bryan Sosoo got to the line in 10.54 to finish third, behind the Trinidad and Tobago sprint twins.