WI vs Ireland women’s series to make history

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that the West Indies vs Ireland Women’s series will be the first ever televised Women’s series in the Caribbean.
Starting in St Lucia on 26 June, the full six-match series will be broadcast exclusively live on Flow Sports, FanCode, BT Sport, ESPN, SuperSport and Sky New Zealand
Cricket West Indies described the development as “groundbreaking” and the result of “CWI’s strategy to continue to increase investment into women’s cricket development and expanding the audience for the women’s game.
“The enhanced multi-camera coverage with commentary and graphics will be produced by our host broadcast partners, Whisper TV.”
West Indies, led by all-rounder Hayley Matthews, face Ireland in three CG United One-Day Internationals, West Indies’ third ICC Women’s Championship fixture, as the team seeks to win points towards automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025.
The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will host the CG United ODI series and the three-match T20 Internationals (T20I) series to follow.
West Indies’ experienced captain, Matthews welcomed the news of the live broadcast. She said: “It’s a huge step for us in the West Indies. It means a lot to us that CWI is implementing this investment to improve the coverage. Fans can now better watch and enjoy our cricket, as we move in the right direction for women’s cricket in the Caribbean.”
Dominic Warne, CWI Commercial Director said: “It will be an historic moment when a full West Indies Women’s Home Series is broadcast live for the first time in the Caribbean. This is a great step forward for women’s cricket in the West Indies, for fans and our partners across the region. It’s a major investment to support the development of women’s cricket and we know that fans will be delighted to be able to watch a high-quality production on their TVs and mobile devices.”
Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the six-match series exclusively on BT Sport. The series will also be broadcast live in India on FanCode and in New Zealand with Sky Sport. SuperSport will broadcast the matches in sub-Saharan Africa, with ESPN streaming live in the USA. For all other countries, fans can watch exclusively on the WindiesCricket YouTube channel.
Schedule
CG United ODI series:
Monday - 1st CG United ODI – 10 a.m.
Wednesday - 2nd CG United ODI – 10 a.m.
Saturday July 1 - 3rd CG United ODI – 3p.m.
T20I Series:
Tuesday July 4: 1st T20I
Thursday July 6: 2nd T20I
Saturday July 8: 3rd T20I
All T20I matches start at 5 p.m. Eastern Caribbean Time .