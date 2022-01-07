WI women assemble ahead of S/Africa tour

The West Indies women kick off 2022 with a medical and fitness camp in Barbados starting tomorrow as they gear up for a four-match ODI series against South Africa in Johannesburg, later this month.

Yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a squad of 23 players for the camp which will run to January 14, ahead of the team’s departure for South Africa.

The camp sees the return of veteran leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, following her year-long maternity leave while teenagers Zaida James and Jannellia Glasgow have again been included in a senior West Indies women’s camp. However, Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi and Shawnisha Hector have all been ruled out by the CWI Medical Panel for medical reasons.

CWI’s lead selector for women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John revealed that players will undergo medical and physical testing before the final squad of 18 is selected to travel. The selection of the final 18 players who will travel to South Africa will be announced at the conclusion of the camp. The series in South Africa will feature two day matches and two day/night matches. The day games start at 4 a.m. EC time and the day/nighters at 8 a.m. EC time.

Match schedule (all matches at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)

January 25: warm-up match vs South Africa XI (day)

January 28: 1st ODI (day/night)

January 31: 2nd ODI (day)

February 3: 3rd ODI (day/night)

February 6: 4th ODI (day)

West Indies women’s full squad (for medical and fitness camp)

Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinlle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

