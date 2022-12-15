WI women beaten again

Aaliyah Alleyne

TAKING IT STEP BY STEP: Aaliyah Alleyne.

–Photo: CWI Media

A change of scenery meant nothing, and West Indies women’s cricketers endured another demoralising defeat in their current home series against England, losing the second Twenty20 International by 16 runs on Wednesday evening.

Playing under the lights at Kensington Oval, the Windies women’s batting failed to fire not for the first time in the series, and they were restricted to 125 for eight from their 20 overs in pursuit of a target of 142.

A slew of batters in the Caribbean side perished in the teens, and Afy Fletcher, batting at nine, made the top score of 18, as the hosts now trail 0-2 in the five-match series, which continues tomorrow, Sunday, and next Wednesday at the same venue.

The batting of the Windies women was undermined by pacer Charlie Dean withthree for 22 from her four overs, and Lauren Bell with two for 21 in three.

Windies all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne said there were some improvements in the performance of the home team, and they were going to keep pushing for that elusive win.

“We are rebuilding as a team, and we are taking it step by step,” the Barbadian said. “Our bowling stood out, restricting England for 140-plus, and then we crossed 120 when we batted.

“For me personally, I’m looking to score runs for my team at the top of the order and to get that partnership with Hayley going. We still have a few games, and I believe we can get it right and get a win.”

West Indies were swept 0-3 in the preceding series of One-day Internationals between the two sides that was played exclusively at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Wednesday, Alleyne made 16 and gave the Windies a bright start, sharing 21 inside the first three overs, before she and her captain Matthews fell in successive overs.

The Caribbean side stumbled to 38 for three at the end of Powerplay, and they were 52 for five at the half-way stage of the innings before Shemaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry stemmed the fall of wickets with a stand of 28 for the sixth wicket.

Henry became the first scalp for Bell when she fell for 13 in the 14th over, and Campbelle was trapped lbw to veteran pacer Katherine Brunt for 15 in the next over, leaving West Indies needing 60 from the final 33 balls.

Fletcher struck two fours in her 13-ball knock, and she added 37 for the eighth wicket with Shabika Gajnabi, not out on 17, but the Windies women lacked the firepower in the closing stages to cross the finish line.

Earlier, Matthews bagged a flattering three for 15 from her four overs, but England defied her and reached 141 for six, led by a run-a-ball 43 from Sophie Dunkley.

West Indies had to wait until the sixth over for the breakthrough when Fletcher, bowling her leg-spin, bowled Danni Waytt 20, but England were 39 for one at the end of the Powerplay.

The Windies women managed to restrict the visitors to 57 for two at the half-way stage, but Dunkley spurred their scoring in the second half with two fours and one six before she was dismissed in the 17th over.

Summarised scores:

ENGLAND 141-6, 20 overs (Sophie Dunkley 43, Maia Bouchier 24, Danni Wyatt 20; Hayley Matthews 3/15).

WEST INDIES 125-8, 20 overs (Charlie Dean 3/22, Lasuren Bell 2-21).

–England won by 16 runs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARTER TRIES AGAIN

CARTER TRIES AGAIN

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will try to put the disappointment of finishing off the podium behind him when he goes after another medal in the Men’s 50-metre backstroke from 5.12 a.m. this morning at the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships currently underway in Melbourne, Australia.

First three ‘RBC’ titles for Tobago

TOBAGONIANS captured the first three titles in the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The last tournament of the season was billed to conclude yesterday with all eight Division 1 singles finals, but rain has dominated the last three days and the other five title matches, along with the last few rounds of doubles, have been re-scheduled to today.

WI women beaten again

WI women beaten again

A change of scenery meant nothing, and West Indies women’s cricketers endured another demoralising defeat in their current home series against England, losing the second Twenty20 International by 16 runs on Wednesday evening.

Playing under the lights at Kensington Oval, the Windies women’s batting failed to fire not for the first time in the series, and they were restricted to 125 for eight from their 20 overs in pursuit of a target of 142.

Le Blanc lone record-breaker on 1st day of Invitational

MARLINS’ Aimee Le Blanc broke the only record on day one of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships when the four-day competition splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Signal Hill, St Benedict’s take final titles

Signal Hill Secondary are Secondary Schools Football League National Under-15 Girls champions, while St Benedict’s College are the Senior Division (Under-20) boys’ champions. Both finals were played on Wednesday’s final day of the 2022 season.

The season concluded with Signal Hill completing a clean sweep for Tobago teams in the Girls competition by winning the Under-15 tournament, with a 3-0 shut-out of St Joseph convent, Port of Spain. Signal Hill also won the Girls Coca Cola InterCol title, beating Five Rivers Secondary 3-1 on Sunday, while Scarborough Secondary defeated Holy Name Convent 3-1 on Tuesday to capture the Tiger Tanks SSFL Girls Big Five title.

Florida silver for Campbell-Smith

Florida silver for Campbell-Smith

YESHOWAH Campbell-Smith had to settle for a silver medal in a Casely International Junior Tennis Series on Monday in Miami, Florida, USA.

After beating three players, including two seeds, the Trinidad and Tobago player went down 7-5, 6-4 against American Tafari Hanson in the 14 and under final.

Campbell-Smith’s sisters Abba and Em-Miryam reached the quarter-finals of the 12 and under and 14 and under divisions, respectively, while compatriot Alex Chin made it to the last eight in the 16 and under draw.