WI women beaten again

A change of scenery meant nothing, and West Indies women’s cricketers endured another demoralising defeat in their current home series against England, losing the second Twenty20 International by 16 runs on Wednesday evening.
Playing under the lights at Kensington Oval, the Windies women’s batting failed to fire not for the first time in the series, and they were restricted to 125 for eight from their 20 overs in pursuit of a target of 142.
A slew of batters in the Caribbean side perished in the teens, and Afy Fletcher, batting at nine, made the top score of 18, as the hosts now trail 0-2 in the five-match series, which continues tomorrow, Sunday, and next Wednesday at the same venue.
The batting of the Windies women was undermined by pacer Charlie Dean withthree for 22 from her four overs, and Lauren Bell with two for 21 in three.
Windies all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne said there were some improvements in the performance of the home team, and they were going to keep pushing for that elusive win.
“We are rebuilding as a team, and we are taking it step by step,” the Barbadian said. “Our bowling stood out, restricting England for 140-plus, and then we crossed 120 when we batted.
“For me personally, I’m looking to score runs for my team at the top of the order and to get that partnership with Hayley going. We still have a few games, and I believe we can get it right and get a win.”
West Indies were swept 0-3 in the preceding series of One-day Internationals between the two sides that was played exclusively at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Wednesday, Alleyne made 16 and gave the Windies a bright start, sharing 21 inside the first three overs, before she and her captain Matthews fell in successive overs.
The Caribbean side stumbled to 38 for three at the end of Powerplay, and they were 52 for five at the half-way stage of the innings before Shemaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry stemmed the fall of wickets with a stand of 28 for the sixth wicket.
Henry became the first scalp for Bell when she fell for 13 in the 14th over, and Campbelle was trapped lbw to veteran pacer Katherine Brunt for 15 in the next over, leaving West Indies needing 60 from the final 33 balls.
Fletcher struck two fours in her 13-ball knock, and she added 37 for the eighth wicket with Shabika Gajnabi, not out on 17, but the Windies women lacked the firepower in the closing stages to cross the finish line.
Earlier, Matthews bagged a flattering three for 15 from her four overs, but England defied her and reached 141 for six, led by a run-a-ball 43 from Sophie Dunkley.
West Indies had to wait until the sixth over for the breakthrough when Fletcher, bowling her leg-spin, bowled Danni Waytt 20, but England were 39 for one at the end of the Powerplay.
The Windies women managed to restrict the visitors to 57 for two at the half-way stage, but Dunkley spurred their scoring in the second half with two fours and one six before she was dismissed in the 17th over.
Summarised scores:
ENGLAND 141-6, 20 overs (Sophie Dunkley 43, Maia Bouchier 24, Danni Wyatt 20; Hayley Matthews 3/15).
WEST INDIES 125-8, 20 overs (Charlie Dean 3/22, Lasuren Bell 2-21).
–England won by 16 runs.