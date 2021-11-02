WI women confident ahead of qualifiers

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh isn’t completely satisfied with the strides made by the team but is still pretty confident the they can get through the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and make it to the showpiece event next year.
The Windies are currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series ahead of the qualifiers which take place in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.
The 10-team qualifiers starts off with a set of warm-up matches on November 19. The top three teams in the qualifiers will earn a place in the Women’s World Cup to be staged in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3 next year.
West Indies will open the tournament against Papua New Guinea at Sunrise Cricket Club while rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash at the Old Hararians Club, Thailand face hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club while Ireland play Netherlands at the Takashinga Cricket Club in the other opening day matches.
Meanwhile, the Windies will be using the series against Pakistan, which bowls off on Monday in Karachi, to fine-tune for the qualifiers and to iron out a few areas of concern.
“I am pretty confident that we can (be among the top three teams in the qualifiers) but we have to play good cricket. This (tour of Pakistan) will be good pre-qualifiers games to play and once we play the type of cricket we can play, and the players perform to the standard we expect, then we should be okay, but we are not going to take anything for granted,” Walsh said via zoom media conference from Pakistan, yesterday.
But the former West Indies fast bowler noted that while the players’ fitness had improved “tremendously” it is still not at the “peak” level he would like it to be. Walsh is happy to see more competition for places in the squad and said there will be some changes to the batting line-up with the return of Stafanie Taylor and with Rashada Williams making an impression in the top order.
“We have gotten a lot more options now with Rashada coming in and playing well. She gave us something to look at with the batting order and there will be changes with people sort of putting their hands up and competing for places. Stafanie is back in set-up as well so there will be changes to the batting order and different things to look at and we will trying to come up with the best combination to give us the best chance of winning matches; the more games we win the better our chances of getting through the qualifiers,” noted Walsh.
The Windies open the Pakistan tour on Monday and will play the second ODI on November 11 before closing the series on November 14. All matches will be played in Karachi. Meanwhile, the Windies were drawn in Group A for the qualifiers along with Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea.
Group B will feature Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, United States and hosts Zimbabwe. The top three teams in each group will progress to the Super Six stage where they will play another round robin competition with the top three teams earning a place in the World Cup.