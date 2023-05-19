WI women get travel upgrade

Wavell Hinds

WELCOMED MOVE: Wavell Hinds, WIPA president and CEO.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced a significant change in the travel and accommodation policy for the West Indies senior women’s team.

With immediate effect, the members of the West Indies women’s squad will travel business-class for all long-haul international flights and be accommodated in single rooms for all international assignments, bringing it in line with the policy for West Indies senior men’s tours.

According to a CWI release, these decisions were made at the first CWI board of directors meeting following the election of the new president Kishore Shallow in March. Shallow said the decision represented more progress for the women’s game in the region as the organisation continues its investment to ensure further growth and development.

Shallow said: “On International Women’s Day earlier this year, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley and I, among other things, deliberated over the inequalities in sports. Today, it is pleasing to support champions like Prime Minister Mottley to tilt the scales in levelling the playing field.”

Shallow added: “The women’s game in international cricket continues to evolve, and CWI must keep apace and, where possible, lead. Introducing these policies and adding a second female to the board as an independent director are monumental strides in the right direction.”

Wavell Hinds, president and CEO of WIPA said: “We welcome this move by CWI in the quest to achieve greater equality within our work environment among our cricketers. We look forward to achieving similar goals in our ongoing negotiations on the renewal of our MOU for another four-year period.”

As part of the commitment towards achieving equality for women’s players, a new committee has also been approved by the CWI board of directors – the Women’s Cricket Transformation Committee. This Committee will act in an advisory capacity to CWI’s director of cricket and the wider organisation.

The Committee’s remit will include but not be limited to recommending strategies geared towards increasing the interest and participation of women and girls in the sport, as well as proposing cricket competitions, events, and pathways that foster competitive women’s and girls’ cricket.

The West Indies women will be playing their next international fixtures against Ireland in June and July, with the schedule to be announced shortly. Following this, they will have a tour of Australia in October where they will play three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

