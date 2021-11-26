WI women hungry for more points

Anisa Mohammed

FINDING RHYTHM: West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed bowls in the nets in Zimbabwe yesterday ahead of the team’s second match in ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier against Sri Lanka today. --Photo: CWI MEDIA

West Indies women’s team vice-captain Anisa Mohammed said the Caribbean side is in Zimbabwe to win all their matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier and hopefully that winning momentum will serve them well in the actual World Cup next year in New Zealand.

“Any tournament you play, you want to finish on top to build that confidence knowing that we have been playing good cricket heading into a major tournament like that. I think it will be a really good boost for us having that confidence heading into a big tournament like the World Cup,” Mohammed said yesterday.

The West Indies women will play their second match today against Sri Lanka before completing the group stage on Monday against the Netherlands.

Mohammed said the Windies want to get full points heading into the second stage of the competition, especially because of the weather.

“It is very important that we win tomorrow’s game and try to go into the next stage with four points,” Mohammed said.

“There is a lot of rain around and you want to ensure that should rain come in the next stage, you have four points and you are not just going in with two. So tomorrow’s game is very important and we are going to play it like it is a final,” she added.

Asked if there was any pressure to win today’s match, Mohammed said: “I would not say so. I think we have been playing a lot of good cricket all-round so it is just a matter of coming out and doing the basics for long periods and hopefully coming out victorious and go in with four points in the next stage of this tournament.”

The West Indies are on a winning streak having whipped Pakistan 3-0 in the preceding bilateral series before winning their warm-up match and their first match of the ongoing tournament.

The batters have also come to the party, with Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and skipper Stafanie Taylor all getting runs.

“As a bowler, we are really happy to see that the batters are coming up and scoring the runs for us,” Mohammed said of the team’s current form.

“It takes away some of the pressure of having to defend small totals. So, it is really good that they have been performing and making runs for us and we are really excited and hopefully tomorrow they can continue getting big scores for us,” she added.

On a personal noted, Mohammed is looking to finish the qualifiers and the year on a high and is aiming to go past 300 international wickets as well as move up the list of top ODI bowlers.

“I am the third (highest) wicket-taker in the world (in ODIs) and I would like to get past (Cathryn) Fitzpatrick. She’s about nine wickets ahead of me and...go up to number two,” Mohammed explained.

The 33-year-old Mohammed currently has 171 ODI wickets and added to her 125 T20 wickets, she is four away from reaching 300 international scalps.

“It will be a big plus for me to get that in this tournament and hopefully build some confidence going into the (World Cup in) New Zealand once we qualify,” she said.

