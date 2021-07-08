WI women look for 2-0 lead

The West Indies women’s senior team will be looking to take a 2-0 lead in their five-game ODI series against the Pakistan women today, following their convincing victory in the series opener on Wednesday.
The second ODI bowls off at 9.30 am today at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, with the visitors still hunting their first win on the tour while the Windies have been perfect thus far and will want to keep it that way.
Skipper Stafanie Taylor and company swept the preceding T20I series 3-1, with the captain playing a crucial role along the way. She was again in the thick of things in their five-wicket win in the first ODI, compiling a match-winning unbeaten 105 to go with her three wickets for 29 runs to earn the Player of the Match award.
“I like batting in 50-over games, so it is a matter of getting myself in. I knew once I get myself in we could get the runs,” Taylor said after leading her team to victory for the second time against the tourists.
It was Taylor’s first triple-figure score in eight years and sixth overall in the format and the West Indies skipper was pleased to finally get to the milestone.
“It is a great feeling. I have been dreaming of this day to finally score my sixth century,” she said. Taylor also stood out in the T20I series against Pakistan, taking a hat-trick and scoring the winning runs in the final match of the series.
As was the case with her hat-trick in the T20 game, Taylor said she was looking for a team victory over personal accolades, but was happy to achieve a personal milestone in a win.
“It was more about getting to that target, not the hundred but I was happy to get the century in the end,” she concluded.
For the hosts, they will be hoping Taylor’s purple patch continues today and some of the other players can join in with big performances as they try to maintain their perfect record against Pakistan.