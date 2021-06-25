WI women return to action against Pakistan

The West Indies women will have their first taste of international competition since the England tour last September, when they square off against Pakistan women in a three-game T20I series and a five-match ODI series in Antigua starting June 30.
The Pakistan women’s tour will also be an historic with the West Indies women ‘A’ team playing their first three-match T20 series against Pakistan ‘A’ as well as a three-game One-Day series against the same opponents.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Reniece Boyce will captain the West Indies women’s ‘A’ team for the historic series and will also have T&T teammates Steffie Soogrim and Rachel Vincent in the squad.
Meanwhile, Stafanie Taylor will lead the West Indies women’s senior team with Anisa Mohammed as vice captain. The senior squad also includes T&T’s Karishma Ramharack as well as Britney Cooper.
The West Indies women’s senior team will play three CG Insurance T20Is against Pakistan women from June 30 to July 3, with the West Indies women’s ‘A’ team also playing their historic, first ever three-match T20I series on the same dates.
Antigua’s Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host the series with the ‘A’ team matches preceding the senior team matches in back-to-back “double header” fixtures.
Lead selector for women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said the West Indies team will be looking to ease their way back into international cricket after a prolonged period without regional competition.
“This series against Pakistan has come at an opportune time because the West Indies players have not been able to face international opponents since September 2020. It’s exciting that not only will the senior team be in action, but for the very first time a West Indies ‘A’ team will have the opportunity to compete against international opposition,” said Browne-John.
“As we prepare for the upcoming five CG Insurance ODI match series, these three T20Is will enable the senior team to ease themselves back into the international arena. The ‘A’ team matches are an excellent chance for some of the younger players who have not been able to find a place in the senior team to show their skills,” she added.
All 28 players selected for the series will be eligible for selection on both teams as the West Indies women’s teams return to the field in the Caribbean after a 19-month absence due to the impact and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CG Insurance T20Is and One Day Internationals will be streamed live along with radio commentary via the Windies Cricket YouTube page.
WI WOMEN T20 SQUAD:
Stefanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chadean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.
WI WOMEN A TEAM:
Reniece Boyce (captain), Shabika Gajnabi (vice-captain), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams.