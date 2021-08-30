West Indies women will be looking to build on their recent series successes against Pakistan when they take on South Africa in back-to-back T20 and One-Day International series, starting today, in Antigua.
Back in July, Stafanie Taylor’s side shut out the Pakistanis 3-0 in the T20 series and won the ODI rubber 3-2. And West Indies coach Courtney Walsh wants his players to build on the gains against Pakistan in what he said would be a “challenging” pair of series against the Proteas.
“South Africa being ranked above us, we know we will have to be a lot more consistent than we were against Pakistan; so we’ll be looking to execute a lot better,” Walsh said in a virtual press conference yesterday.
“We have to move away from just having one or two players consistently getting us out of trouble,” he added. “We just need to keep improving, raising the bar in those areas that we have to.”
The Windies women, ranked sixth in both T20s and ODIs will focus first on the three-match T20 series which begins at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound today.
The South Africans are ranked third in the format and should start as favourites on that basis. Success for the Windies will likely depend on how consistently they can post totals of 130 and above.
“This series will give us another chance to look at achieving that level of consistency,” Walsh said. “As much as you want to get to 160 in every game, the surface might allow that. But if we can bat out 20 overs and bat them solidly enough to give ourselves a chance, we’ll be setting various targets of 130, 140, 150...to try to be consistent there.
“If we can get close to that (160 target) in these three T20 games coming up, it’s something to build on after the World Cup. Obviously the primary focus right now is the (50-over) World Cup which is gonna be early (March/April) next year.”
West Indies will use the CG Insurance ODI series that starts next Tuesday as part of their preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, as they look to secure a spot in the World Cup in New Zealand next year. First, though, they must focus on the T20 series.
The Caribbean women will go into today’s first match without any competitive build-up, the planned intra-squad match having been cancelled.
However, Walsh said he would be able to call on a fully fit squad of players. And he reported that there is a “good chance” that all-rounder Deandra Dottin may finally get back to bowling following her injury lay-off.
“She’s been going through her work paces, she did some stuff in England in the nets and she bowled again in the nets today,” Walsh said. “I’ve been guided by the medical team. We’ve got some paces that we’re putting her through...so that is coming on nicely.
“I’ll wait the next couple of days to see how she goes in terms of soreness or any pains and once that’s been minimised then we’ll be looking to have her bowl hopefully before this series is over,” he concluded.