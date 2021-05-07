WI women start skills training

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh says he is looking to create a family environment within his squad as they prepare to ramp up their training in Antigua in the coming days following a round of fitness assessments and testing, yesterday.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) is currently hosting a month-long women’s training camp in Antigua featuring 30 players from across the region. On Thursday, CWI also announced a list of 18 women cricketers who will be given central retainer contracts.
Speaking during a zoom meeting yesterday, Walsh said he was happy with the energy and enthusiasm shown by all the players in the camp and noted that with no regional women’s cricket since 2019, it is important that the ladies are kept on their toes.
Speaking about the centrally contracted players, Walsh said it will help motivate the players to continue to work hard on their game.
“Because we haven’t had a lot of cricket played in the region, it is important that we try to engage and keep these girls focused. With the contracts, they know we are looking at them and it is encouragement to work harder as well,” said Walsh.
“I am happy for the energy that all the players are bringing. The enthusiasm from all the girls in the camp has been great and they have shown that they want to be here, and they want to be a part of it and we are trying to create a culture where everybody is together and wants to be a part of it wherever they come from,” he added.
“So, we are trying to create a family environment here and the ladies are very open to that and happy with it. Everybody brings their own energy and expertise as well so for me that is what I am working on creating,” he continued.
In terms of the ongoing camp, Walsh explained that the girls would have arrived last Sunday, and they were assessed yesterday.
“The ladies arrived on Sunday and as we speak, we are doing fitness assessment and fitness testing today (yesterday) and then once we get back the results and the report on that, we have skills practice starting tomorrow (today). I will be sitting down with the medical team to analyse and see where we are at and will be guided by those results as to the workload and how we go about the skills training,” Walsh revealed.
“For me the first two days of practice will be getting them back into the groove and just to relax. I will not be looking for 100 per cent from anybody in batting, bowling or fielding (now). It is just to get them back out in the field and in the next session we will try to improve on that again as well,” he explained.
Meanwhile, West Indies women’s and girl’s lead selector Ann Browne-John said it was a big positive to have additional contracts being offered and is sure the young players who have been given the opportunity will continue to work hard to live up to expectations.
“It is really a pleasure for us to have these additional contracts. You would recognise the fact that we have not been able to have a regional tournament last year and this year. That would have given us an opportunity to see more players,” said Browne-John.
“Not having seen them in a competitive arena, we thought it would be good to put some young players on contracts so they could recognise that, one, Cricket West Indies is interested in them and, two, that we have seen the work that they have done and what they can do and it also give the coaches and technical staff an opportunity to focus a bit more on these young players and see what they can produce for us and where they can go from there,” she explained.
Browne-John said that once a player gets a contract, they will realise not only that there are more eyes on them but that they now have a lot more work to do. “We thought this was really positive that CWI has seen the need to do this,” she noted.
Explaining the selection process for offering contracts, Browne-John said: “When we look at players for selection or for contracts, we don’t look at where they are from. We look at what we are looking for in this set up and what these players can bring. We know we had a need for a left-arm bowler or a left-arm batter or an additional fast-bowler, whichever country they are from doesn’t matter, it is about what the player can bring to the team.”
“There are a number of factors to look at when awarding contracts. You look at performances, longevity, development — some will get senior contract, some will development contract — because we have to look at what we have now and where we are going,” she continued.
“There will be many players that will be brought to the fore, we will look at the entire group of players we have, and a determination will be made in terms of where we are now, where we are going and that is how we will award contracts,” she concluded.