WI WOMEN STAY PERFECT

West Indies women continued their perfect run against Pakistan women yesterday, sealing an easy eight-wicket victory in the second ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, to take A 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Having already swept the visitors 3-0 in the preceding T20I series, the home side continued their dominance with veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed grabbing four wickets for 27 runs to help dismiss Pakistan for 120, before ‘Player of the Match’ Hayley Matthews struck 49 to set up the hosts’ successful run chase.
After being asked to bowl first, the West Indies fast bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman rocked the Pakistan top order with two early breakthroughs before the spinners went to work.
The Windies women struck early to put their Pakistan counterparts on the back-foot, with Selman getting Ayesha Zafar caught by Kyshona Knight at short mid-on for four, off a leading edge, as the visitors lost their first wicket in the fourth over.
The hosts kept attacking in the next over with Connell removing the Pakistan skipper, Javeria Khan, caught at first slip by Selman for five as the tourists slipped to 13 for two.
However, Pakistan showed some fight with number three batter Umaima Sohail and opener Muneeba Ali staging a brief recovery through a 47-run third wicket stand to take the score to 60 in the 17th over, before the Windies began to tighten the screws once again.
Off-break bowler Karishma Ramharack (2/27) got the ball rolling for the slower bowlers trapping Sohail lbw for 19. But Nidar Dar (20) and Ali (37) continued to resist for the visitors before Hayley Matthews stepped in to get the crucial wicket of Ali as the innings started to decline.
Matthews (2/17) also accounted for Dar before the 32-year-old Mohammed intervened to wrap up the innings quickly, removing Sidra Nawaz caught behind for two, before bowling Aliya Riaz for 26 and Diana Baig for two, and trapping Nashra Sandhu lbw for a “duck.”
The chase proved a simple one, despite Matthews being run out one run short of a half-century. While she was upset after attempting an ill-advised quick single, the opener did her job, laying the platform for what turned out an easy win in the end. She struck nine fours (58 balls) before she departed with the score on 65 in the 18th over.
The close run out of Kycia Knight for 12 threatened to add some late drama to the proceedings but Pakistan never had enough runs on the board to make the game interesting as Kyshona Knight completed the victory with a patient, unbeaten 39 (89 balls), while Deandra Dottin chipped in with a quick 13 not out—15 balls, counting three fours.
The two teams will square off in the third ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday while the respective ‘A’ teams will be in action today at the same venue for the opening match of a three-game, ODI series. The Pakistan women ‘A’ team swept the Windies women ‘A’ in the preceding three-match T20 series, and they will be looking to maintain their dominance.
Today’s match bowls off a 9.30 a.m. and Monday’s ODI also starts at 9.30 a.m.