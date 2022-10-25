Wickets for Seales, Deyal

Fast bowler Jayden Seales and spinner Mark Deyal grabbed two wickets each while Sunil Narine and Jyd Goolie both scored half-centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force whipped the Windward Islands Volcanoes in a 50-over practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
The warm-up is the first of two games to be played between the teams in the lead up to the CG United Super 50 Cup, which bowls off on Saturday.
Having won the toss, the Volcanoes opted to bat first and rallied from 11 for two to post 223 for seven off their 50 overs. The Red Force replied with 227 for seven off 48.5 overs with Sunil Narine hitting an unbeaten 66 and Goolie scoring 57.
The T&T pair came together with the hosts struggling at 88 for six halfway through the innings and put on 91 runs for the seventh wicket to get the chase back on track. Goolie faced 89 balls and struck four fours and a six before he fell with T&T 33 runs shy of victory.
Meanwhile, Narine, who captained the team, struck three sixes and two fours, facing 70 balls, to see T&T over the line. Imran Khan was unbeaten on 18 at the end. Experienced middle-order batter Jason Mohammed also got some runs yesterday, scoring 31 off 36 deliveries while Darren Bravo only managed eight, off 25 balls.
Earlier, the Volcanoes were greeted with express pace from Seales who struck two early blows to set the visitors back.
Returning to action following a knee injury, Seales, who took two for 23 from six overs, bowled opener Johanne Jeremiah (5) and Kavem Hodge for a first ball ‘duck’ in the fourth over, before Alick Athanaze struck 108 to help them recover to post a competitive total. The former West Indies Under-19 left-hander belted 13 fours and a six (133 balls) before he was sent back by Shannon Gabriel (1-36) in the 45th over.
Athanaze put on 80 runs with Sunil Ambris (22); 48 with Andre Fletcher (27) and 51 with Keron Cottoy (34 not out) before he was caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva. Meanwhile, Deyal had Fletcher stumped by Da Silva before bowling Justin Greaves for nought to finish with two for 28 from six overs.
T&T are scheduled to play the Volcanoes in their second practice match tomorrow at the same venue, from 9 a.m.
Summarised Scores:
Windward Islands Volcanoes 223-7 (50 overs) (Alick Athanaze 108, Kerron Cottoy 34; Jayden Seales 2-23, Mark Deyal 2-28, Shannon Gabriel 1-36, Khary Pierre 1-18, Imran Khan 1-22) vs T&T Red Force 227-7 (48.5 overs) (Sunil Narine 66 n.o., Jyd Goolie 57, Jason Mohammed 31; Justin Greaves 2-32) —T&T XI won by 3 wickets