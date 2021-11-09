Wickham throws cap into the pool

A slate spearheaded by five-time former executive Jason Wickham is looking to take the reins of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) when their delayed AGM (Annual General Meeting) finally takes place on Saturday.
With the AGM due since late 2019, Wickham’s Aquatic Alliance team hopes to be propelled into power on a platform of good governance and a policy framework to encourage more engagement from the aquatic fraternity.
Wickham has served on five occasions from 2006 (2006-2007 assistant secretary/treasurer; 2007-2008 assistant secretary /treasurer; and three stints as PRO — 2008-10; 2010-2011; and 2016-18).
“The main aim is to fix how we are governed and how we operate as an association, the governance is the major issue, I just believe that for years even the things we have existing in the constitution have not been adhered to and they have not been modernised to current sports governing principles and models,” said Wickham, who served under four previous ASATT presidents, including Wilfred Espinet, Gregory Collymore, Lindsay Gillette and Wendell Lai Hing.
To that end, Wickham and his team have published a 20-page manifesto entitled ‘Mediocrity Ends Here. Better Systems for Better Performances and Aquatic Excellence’, as they seek to replace the current administration led by businessman Gillette, the three-time president (2010-11, 2011-13 and 2018 to present) last elected in 2018.
With nominations allowed on the floor on the day of the AGM, the incumbent president and some of his other members of his current executive — including first vice-president Joseph Mc Leod, second vice-president Shirla Lamorrell-Lyons, secretary Gregory Mitchell and treasurer Natasha Jagdeo — have yet to publicly signal their intention to seek re-election.
The exceptions to date are current PRO Gresha Gonzales, who has said she won’t be seeking another term, and current assistant secretary/treasurer Raymond Garcia who has teamed up with Wickham.
The rest of the challenging Aquatic Alliance includes Chantal Ross-Thomas (secretary), who served briefly under Wendell Lai Hing’s presidency after the 2016 AGM, Danielle Cozier (assistant secretary/treasurer), Shawn Pouchet (first vice-president), Ryan Smith (second vice-president) and Natasha Williams (public relations).
“The reason I am choosing these persons is because I believe they have the experience and they also could provide support to the other positions,” reasoned Wickham, the owner/manager of Red, White, Black (RWB) Aquatics.
Ross-Thomas is a former swimmer/athlete and is a sport management professional by trade; Pouchet, a former national swimmer, has experience in both swimming and water polo and experience of being a delegate at ASATT’s Council for his club Blue Dolphins Swim Club.
Wickham said Garcia has seen the weaknesses there are in the systems in his previous term as secretary/treasurer and has an idea of how to modify them for improvement. “I myself am a finance person by profession, so I could always provide assistance to him,” Wickham said.
Cozier, a former athlete, has experience in the learn-to-swim and masters swimming — a sector of the swimming that Wickham feels has not been fully exploited, while WIlliams is a marketing and communications professional by trade.
On the issue of plans to get the ASATT membership to approve a more modern constitution that allows for a longer term than the current one-year limit, Wickham said: “Our initial feelings is we want to have an AGM within one year’s time, the reason being is this time I think you need to build a lot of trust.
“Normally we give people one year, they take two or three. So we want to run for one year, propose at the next AGM that the term be two years taking you to the next Olympics then and going forward from there the term could be extended to four years.”
Wickham added that all depended on widespread consultation with and buy-in from stakeholders. As for his chances of being elected Saturday, Wickham, who officially launched his campaign last Thursday, plans to talk to as many clubs leading up to election day.
“...You get positive reactions to the document itself but at the end of the day there are a lot of clubs that are not actively involved and they vote at the AGM. Different persons have made requests (about registration of club delegates for the AGM) but we have not been successful thus far so at this point we are assuming there are 25 clubs and we need to get 13 clubs to win,” Wickham concluded.