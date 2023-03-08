Paced by 39 goals apiece by Trinidad and Tobago national team shooters Shaniya Morgan and Kalifa McCollin Lopez, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) dominated on its way to a resounding 78-10 win over Defence Force in the Courts All Sectors Netball League on Tuesday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.
The Army netballers were never in the contest and were down by a whooping 40-5 margin at half-time, only getting production from former national shooter Crystal-Ann George, who scored eight goals.
Fire also won big. Led by 54 goals from experienced national shooter Joelisa Cooper, Fire thrashed Police 68-22. Simone Morgan contributed 14 goals from the goal-attack position for Fire while Police got 12 goals from shooter Gushier Grant and exactly half as much from the goal-attack Jiselle Navarro and four from Tia Bruno. Fire led 30-14 at half-time.