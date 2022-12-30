WIDENING THE NET

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh wants to broaden the pool of players at his disposal by bringing the Under-19 girls into the fold following the youth world cup next year.
The inaugural edition of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will takes place in South Africa, starting January 14 and will feature 16 teams.
Walsh, speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme on Tuesday, said he would like to see the Under-19 girls continue to be developed with the intention of getting them into the senior set-up in the future.
“We have Under-19 women’s cricket, and once you start playing Under-19 cricket it will give us some more potential players to look at,” said Walsh. “We will be monitoring the Under-19 World Cup and when it is finished, my recommendation is to get those young Under-19s into emerging camps and start to build and go around the territories and find more players.”
Asked about the year the Windies women have had in 2022, Walsh said it was tough. “Things has not been as well as we would have liked but having said that we’ve given opportunities to some younger ones and a couple players have some more games under their belts, so we are hoping with the experience they would have gained from that we can move forward,” the former West Indies fast bowler reasoned.
“We have two tours to try and ease ourselves into the World Cup (2023) so there isn’t a lot of time to get things done, so we have to hit the ground running at the start of the year,” he continued.
The 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be contested from February 10 to 26, in South Africa. Looking back at the recent series against England, Walsh said his team didn’t get the kind of scores they were aiming for.
“We know we’ve got some injured players and some players would have retired but at the same time others would have been given the opportunity. I think a lot of the responsibility would rest with the senior players,” he noted.
“We didn’t put a lot of partnerships together from a team perspective and that is something we talked about in terms of getting someone to bat deep into the innings and we didn’t have that at all, so that is one thing we have to improve on.”
“The top four or five; someone has to bat deep into the innings for you to get the scores you want to get, and we have been failing in that department,” Walsh concluded.