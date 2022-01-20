Wildcats International Diaspora mourns Lendore

The Abilene Wildcats International Diaspora group has extended sympathy and condolences to the family of Deon Lendore.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete died in a car crash in Texas, United States, 12 days ago.

Arima-born Lendore was a member of the Wildcats club.

And responding to the death of the man they described as “we boy,” the Wildcats Diaspora which includes former T&T Olympians Lennox Yearwood and Andrew Bruce noted:”Not only was Deon a track athlete, he was an associate narrator and a member of Abilene Wildcats Documentary Committee Panel, engaged in conducting Zoom interviews for an upcoming book on the history of the club.

Deon’s passing was a shock to us all and like the athletics world we are going to miss his presence, performances and interactions.

Farewell man! You will be on our minds and in our hearts.” The group added: “We are confident the Arima community joins us with our expressed sympathies.

Arima forever.”

Last evening Lendore’s US alma mater, Texas A&M University held a memorial service for him.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GUTSY LOSS

GUTSY LOSS

TEAM TTO’s men’s senior hockey team fought stoutly but just failed to stave off an attacking United States team as they were edged 3-4 in their opening preliminary round-robin game of the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.

Chanderpaul to coach Tallawahs

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League campaign.

The West Indies legend, who has waded into coaching since calling time on an illustrious career, will have as part of his staff Sir Curtly Ambrose, with the fast bowling legend named as bowling coach.

‘Show we can play’

‘Show we can play’

The performance more than the result will be the key thing today for Trinidad and Tobago coach Angus Eve when his side takes on Bolivia in Sucre in a friendly international this evening.

The match will be the first for 2022 for the Soca Warriors, and also the first competitive match since their CONCACAF Gold Cup outing last July.

Mohammed ‘honoured’ to make Team of Year

Mohammed ‘honoured’ to make Team of Year

Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed are the only West Indies players - male or female - to earn selections on the International Cricket Council’s white ball all-star teams for 2021.

Both players were yesterday named to the ICC’s Women’s One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year.

Wildcats International Diaspora mourns Lendore

The Abilene Wildcats International Diaspora group has extended sympathy and condolences to the family of Deon Lendore.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete died in a car crash in Texas, United States, 12 days ago.

Wiser King looks to take off

Wiser King looks to take off

Given another chance at international level, Brandon King is hoping to make the most of his latest opportunity to establish himself in the West Indies’ T20 International side. King also has ambitions in the other formats of the game.