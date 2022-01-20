Wildcats International Diaspora mourns Lendore

The Abilene Wildcats International Diaspora group has extended sympathy and condolences to the family of Deon Lendore.
The Trinidad and Tobago athlete died in a car crash in Texas, United States, 12 days ago.
Arima-born Lendore was a member of the Wildcats club.
And responding to the death of the man they described as “we boy,” the Wildcats Diaspora which includes former T&T Olympians Lennox Yearwood and Andrew Bruce noted:”Not only was Deon a track athlete, he was an associate narrator and a member of Abilene Wildcats Documentary Committee Panel, engaged in conducting Zoom interviews for an upcoming book on the history of the club.
Deon’s passing was a shock to us all and like the athletics world we are going to miss his presence, performances and interactions.
Farewell man! You will be on our minds and in our hearts.” The group added: “We are confident the Arima community joins us with our expressed sympathies.
Arima forever.”
Last evening Lendore’s US alma mater, Texas A&M University held a memorial service for him.