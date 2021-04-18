Wilful blindness

What has Lasana Liburd done to be treated this way?
He is vice-president of the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) — not that his status in the organisation should matter — yet the initial refusal of senior men’s national football team head coach Terry Fenwick to conduct a media conference with Liburd present is being left to die a quiet, unconcerned death.
That incident at the Ato Boldon Stadium more than a month ago, described by Trinidad and Tobago Football Association media officer Shaun Fuentes as having been blown out of proportion should have, if nothing else, attracted even a few words of concern, if not outright censure, from the organisation which purports to represent the interests of media and media workers in this country.
Up to the time of writing this yesterday afternoon though: not a word. And yes, if you are one of those who read this column and recall that I ended the last piece two weeks ago on the same issue, it is only revisited because no-one, certainly not MATT, appears to view this as an issue of any consequence. Bewildering.
Now we have the unedifying spectacle of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith using a media conference last Thursday to speculate about the human trafficking of two young national footballers when all the evidence, and especially the comments of the two players presumably involved, make it abundantly clear that their ill-fated pursuit of professional contracts in Egypt late last year had absolutely nothing to do with human trafficking.
In questioning the CoP on his basis for such speculation for a story on his website, Wired 868, Griffith’s response is: “This is an ongoing police investigation. You seem to have in-depth knowledge of this investigation, so you would be contacted to assist us. Thank you.”
If police do contact Liburd, it will not be the first time in a matter in which Griffith is associated. He got a call from someone claiming to represent the organisation which vows “To Protect and Serve With Pride” after an exchange on Facebook, which involved the CoP, speculating about the circumstances of the selection of Griffith’s son in the senior national squad.
Clearly there is more in the mortar than the pestle on these two issues but on the face of it, just on the information that is a matter of fact, a matter of public record and require no clarification or interpretation, these are incidents which speak clearly to, in the case of the Fenwick matter, an initial attempt to prevent an accredited journalist from doing his job, and in the Griffith situation, an inference of intimidation when questions to the Commissioner of Police or references to his son prompt phone calls from the police.
If this is all being seen as my biased interpretation, let me state for the record that I am a fan of Lasana Liburd. I don’t agree with all of his perspectives, I frequently disagree with the views and interpretations of contributors on his website and I am not on Facebook and therefore have no idea about what he has going on there.
Yet as someone grounded in the profession via the Trinidad Guardian, then the Trinidad Express, followed by a time based in England primarily following the Premier League, to choose to go on his own to establish a website —with all the effort, expense and frustration associated with such an endeavour, all of which are probably still ongoing — is a commendable endeavour, especially as it involves asking the difficult questions and providing much more detail in the reporting of topical sporting issues (the Thema Williams-Marissa Dick gymnastics debacle of 2016 comes immediately to mind) than would be available in traditional media.
Inevitably it involves running afoul of some popular, powerful and influential personalities, many of whom will not doubt claim that Liburd is a hatchet-man for other popular, powerful and influential personalities so he is fully deserving of any condemnation cast in his direction or doors shut in his face…or calls from Inspector So-and-So.
That is for the public to decide in weighing the merits or demerits of his journalistic output. It certainly is not the business of Fenwick, Griffith or anyone else high or low to get in the way of him doing his job by way of a centre-field tantrum or veiled references which can amount to intimidation.
If Lasana Liburd is a fraud masquerading as a legitimate media practitioner he will be found out. For the moment though he appears to just be doing his job as a journalist, which invariably involves getting important people, or people who think they are important, vexed.
A pity then that the wilful blindness to the obvious outrages includes the organisation with the stated purpose of representing the interests of media practitioners in this country.