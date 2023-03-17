Will Lee reaches 3 National finals

WILL LEE advanced to the final in his three events in the National Badminton Championship Thursday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Lee moved within one match of lifting the trophy with a 21-14, 21-14 triumph over 2019 Caribbean Under-17 champ Zion St Rose.
And in the other semi-final, Reece Marcano was a 21-10, 21-12 winner over Vishal Ramsubhag.
In the doubles semis, Lee and Alistair Espinoza edged Donovan David and St Rose 21-19, 24-22, and Rahul Rampersad and German Milind Ogale nosed out Marcano and Nathaniel Khillawan 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.
Lee and Jada Renales whipped Leon Cassie and Nekeisha Blake 21-11, 21-19 to reach the mixed doubles final.
Khillawan and Rachel Ragoonanan edged Ramsubhag and Janiah Boodoosingh 21-19, 15-21, 21-17 for the other place in last night’s title match.
Chequeda De Boulet won a Triple Crown last time out, but she did not have a chance to do the trick this time after she and former national Under-19 champ Matthaus Wilford pulled out of the mixed doubles draw.
The 21-year-old marched into the final of her other two events Thursday night.
De Boulet and Rhea Khan took down Cathline Ramroop and Destiny Rattan 21-12, 21-11, while Boodoosingh and Faith Mollah were 21-18, 21-18 winners over Trishelle George and Ragoonanan in the other doubles semi.
Blake went after her seventh singles crown last night after her come-from-behind 11-21, 21-9, 21-8 victory over third seed Ramroop.
Top seed De Boulet crushed Boodoosingh, the Under-19 runner-up in last month’s ranking tournament, 21-7, 21-7 in Thursday’s other semi-final.