Will Lee reaches 3 National finals

WILL LEE advanced to the final in his three events in the National Badminton Championship Thursday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Lee moved within one match of lifting the trophy with a 21-14, 21-14 triumph over 2019 Caribbean Under-17 champ Zion St Rose.

And in the other semi-final, Reece Marcano was a 21-10, 21-12 winner over Vishal Ramsubhag.

In the doubles semis, Lee and Alistair Espinoza edged Donovan David and St Rose 21-19, 24-22, and Rahul Rampersad and German Milind Ogale nosed out Marcano and Nathaniel Khillawan 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

Lee and Jada Renales whipped Leon Cassie and Nekeisha Blake 21-11, 21-19 to reach the mixed doubles final.

Khillawan and Rachel Ragoonanan edged Ramsubhag and Janiah Boodoosingh 21-19, 15-21, 21-17 for the other place in last night’s title match.

Chequeda De Boulet won a Triple Crown last time out, but she did not have a chance to do the trick this time after she and former national Under-19 champ Matthaus Wilford pulled out of the mixed doubles draw.

The 21-year-old marched into the final of her other two events Thursday night.

De Boulet and Rhea Khan took down Cathline Ramroop and Destiny Rattan 21-12, 21-11, while Boodoosingh and Faith Mollah were 21-18, 21-18 winners over Trishelle George and Ragoonanan in the other doubles semi.

Blake went after her seventh singles crown last night after her come-from-behind 11-21, 21-9, 21-8 victory over third seed Ramroop.

Top seed De Boulet crushed Boodoosingh, the Under-19 runner-up in last month’s ranking tournament, 21-7, 21-7 in Thursday’s other semi-final.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Natasha Fox in Carifta 62

Jamaica-based Natasha Fox is among 62 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the April 8-10 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas. Fox is listed for the Girls Under-20 400 metres hurdles. At Carifta 2022, the Edwin Allen High School student bagged bronze in that event.

The Carifta 2023 team also includes: Alexxe Henry, Chloe James, Janae De Gannes, Gianna Paul, Peyton Winter, Jaden De Souza, Revell Webster, Kadeem Chinapoo, Nathan Cumberbatch, Tafari Waldron, the Jamaica-based James brothers, Lebron and Jaidi, and the Vincent twins, Tyrique and Tenique.

TEAM TTO

Powell ton sinks Pride

Powell ton sinks Pride

Seasoned international opener Kieran Powell carved out a ninth first-class hundred as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes survived a late slide to edge Barbados Pride by two wickets in the third round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Cadogan, Chung in third final

AS has been the case in the other two tournaments that the United States-based Joseph Cadogan has completed in Trinidad in the last 13 years, he will come against Richard Chung for the men’s singles crown when the curtain falls on the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

In yesterday’s semi-finals, the fourth-seeded Cadogan was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over No. 5 seed Vaughn Wilson.

Will Lee reaches 3 National finals

WILL LEE advanced to the final in his three events in the National Badminton Championship Thursday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Lee moved within one match of lifting the trophy with a 21-14, 21-14 triumph over 2019 Caribbean Under-17 champ Zion St Rose.

TTO riders go medal-less at Nations Cup

TTO’s elite sprinters Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne both exited at the !/8 final stage of the men’s sprint event on the fourth and final day of the UCI Nations Cup series in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

Top 2 clash in Prem 1

Clarke Road United and Queen’s Park Cricket Club will battle for the lead in the National League Premiership 1 competition this weekend.

The two clubs are currently tied on 99 points each heading into the penultimate round of matches in the top-flight two-day competition which bowls off at 10 a.m. today. The Parkites defeated Victoria United in the previous round of matches, while Clarke Road had to settle for a draw against Preysal Sports.