Williams back for Tobago tourney

LEADING Tobago coach Anthony Williams is making a return to competitive tennis after a long absence in the third leg of the OMADA Centre—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament at Shaw Park, Tobago.

This series began in November last year and the second stage in July was the first tournament in the twin-island republic since the sport was shut down in the middle of March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This leg was scheduled to begin late yesterday afternoon with 12 matches. The 16 players have been placed in four round-robin groups and the group winners will advance to the semi-finals.

Williams, a former respected player and father of former national champion Yohansey Williams, is in Group III, along with national junior players Jace Quashie, Bjorn Hall and 2017 national Under-12 champ Nicholas Ready.

Alijah Leslie, who reached the Under-16 final and captured the Under-18 crown in last year’s Catch National Junior Championships, was drawn in Group I and he could be the favourite to go all the way.

The biggest danger could be Jovani Lewis, who has not competed in singles in over a year, but he used to be ranked in the top five in the country and has played Davis Cup.

The left-hander is in Group II, along with Luca De Noon, under-14 runner-up in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in Trinidad last week.

Juniors Thomas Chung and Jaylon Chapman are expected to battle for top spot in Group IV. Quashie’s younger brother Drew is also in this group, while Chapman’s younger brother Jordell is in Group I.

First serve today is 5 p.m.

