Kenroy Williams was the hero for the Rungetters yesterday, conceding just five runs in the final over to clinch a close two run-victory over the Steelpan Players in their Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
After scoring 37 off 21 balls to get the Rungetters to a competitive 106 for three off their ten overs, Williams held his nerve in the final over of the game to restrict the Players for 104 for two.
The Steelpan Players were on top of the chase for the much of the game and headed into the final over with all their wickets intact, with Mario Belcon on 44 off 30 balls and Isaiah Rajah on 48 off 26.
Williams hadn’t bowled in the game up to that point but made an immediate impact when Belcon got a top edge to Vikash Mohan at short third man off the final ball of the final over.
Still in the driver’s seat, the Players got four runs off the next three deliveries before Jyd Goolie was run out attempting to push for a second run off the penultimate ball of the game.
The Players needed three off the final delivery and Williams got it past a swinging Stefon Diaz to secure the win for the Rungetters, with Isaiah Rajah watching at the other end on 48 not out.
Earlier, Williams and Nicholas Sookdeosingh (36) gave the Rungetters a steady start with the bat before a Joshua James (27 off nine balls) blitz towards the end boosted the total past triple figures.
Sookdeosingh got going with a pair of fours and a six off Imran Khan in the fourth over and he also targeted off-spinner Kastri Singh with a six to start the sixth over.
Williams also smashed Singh for consecutive maximums as the scored moved on to 55 without loss after six over.
However, Sookdeosingh was eventually dismissed by Allan Laurent, caught by Isaiah Rajah at mid-off as the Rungetters progressed slowly to 61 for one after seven overs.
Williams stepped up with a reverse sweep for six off left-arm spinner Rakesh Maharaj before demonstrating his power-hitting abilities, easily clearing the wide long-on boundary for a maximum.
James then took apart Anderson Phillip in the next over. The Tobagonian, James, struck the West Indies pacer for a six over wide long-on and followed up with two fours.
Williams hooked the final ball of Phillip’s over for four as the pacer, who had conceded just one run in the first over of the match, was despatched for 19 in his second.
Although James was bowled by Allan Laurent in the final over, his nine-ball stay in the middle proved vital in getting the Rungetters to a winning total.
Meanwhile, in yesterday’s early game, the Soca Kings defeated the Blue Devils by 15 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method in a rain-affected match.
The tournament continues today at Tarouba with the Soca Kings up against the Steelpan Players from 12 p.m. and the Parakeet Buccaneers taking on defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers from 2.30 p.m.
Summarised scores:
Soca Kings 98-6 (ten overs) (Jason Mohammed 30, Dejourn Charles 21; Samuel Roopnarine 2/9, Rayad Emrit 2/27)
vs Blue Devils 64-4 (8.2 overs)
- Soca Kings won by 15 runs (DLS Method)
Rungetters 106-3 (ten overs) (Kenroy Williams 37 n.o., Nicholas Sookdeosingh 36, Joshua James 27; Allan Laurent 3/16)
vs Steelpan Players 104-2 (ten overs) (Isaiah Rajah 48 n.o., Mario Belcon 44; Kenroy Williams 1/5)
- Rungetters won by two runs.