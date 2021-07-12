Rashada Williams and Shakiba Gajnabi have been added to the senior West Indies women’s team for the remainder of the CG International One-Day series against Pakistan.
Both players scored half-centuries for the WI “A” team in their nine-wicket defeat to Pakistan “A” on the weekend.
They replace the injured Caneisha Isaac and Aaliyah Alleyne in the squad of 14 named by the women’s selection panel yesterday.
Commenting on the team, lead women’s selector Ann Browne-John said: “The team has had two clinical victories in the first two CG Insurance ODIs.
There have been some outstanding innings and the bowling has been generally spot-on.
All-rounder Chinelle Henry is back which will strengthen both batting and bowling.
In addition, Shabika Gajnabi and Rashada Williams who have both performed well in the ‘A’ team have been included which gives them the opportunity to get more experience at the senior level.”
The selection panel also named a 12-member “A” team to play Pakistan “A” in the second and third matches of that 50-overs series today and Friday, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. First ball in all matches is 9.30 a.m.
WI senior squad: Stafanie Taylor (Capt), Anisa Mohammed (vice-capt), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams
WI ‘A’ team: Reniece Boyce (Captain), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Shenata Grimmond, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kycia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent.