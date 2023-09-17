Williams is T&T’s first Pan Am referee

PJ WILLIAMS is the first person from Trinidad and Tobago to ever become a certified referee by the Badminton Pan Am Confederation, the governing body for the sport in the Americas.
After becoming an accredited referee in 2017, the 66-year-old was promoted following a six-day assessment period when he was the head referee in the PanAm Individual Championships in Jamaica in April.
Williams, who was recommended for assessment after last year’s Pan Am competition in El Salvador, received the historic news of his success just before this country hosted the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championships in the middle of last month.
And this competition turned out to be his first in his capacity as the official certified PanAm referee.
Williams started off umpiring in 2011 but switched to refereeing in 2016.
After joining the list of accredited Pan Am umpires in 2018, Kevin Yung was promoted to a certified umpire after being examined at a tournament in the Dominican Republic last year.
Yung, who has represented Pan Am in tournaments in Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Suriname and United States, joined Kamasha Robertson and Shawn Sookdeo as the only umpires from this country to be certified in the confederation.
Sookdeo and Robertson have gone on to gain promotion to the highest level, the Badminton World Federation, and Yung will be eligible for assessment to become an umpire on the world body’s roster in 2025.
Patrick Cunningham became the country’s first Pan Am accredited umpire about two decades ago.