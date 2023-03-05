Mekeil Williams

HOPING TO MAKE IMPACT: Mekeil Williams

United States-based Chattanooga Red Wolves have signed veteran Trinidad and Tobago defender Mekeil Williams for the 2023 USL League One season.

Williams, 32, brings a wealth of experience to the Wolves’ roster, having appeared 38 times for the Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

In addition to playing in the top flight in the USA, Williams has appeared for T&T on 36 occasions, including two Gold Cups.

Williams also was featured in two matches against the USA in World Cup qualifiers from 2015-2018.

Williams’ professional career has included stops in the USL Championship with the Richmond Kickers, Oklahoma City Energy and Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Guatemalan powerhouses CSD Municipal and Ma Pau in T&T.

“Mekeil brings us a level of experience that we’ve been looking for this season,” said Chattanooga Red Wolves general manager and president Sean McDaniel.

“His time in the MLS & USL Championship combined with his international experience gives us a veteran leader important to the success of the team this year.”

For Chattanooga head coach Ziggy Korytoski, Williams will be an important piece for the 2023 roster. “I have known Mekeil from his time down in Guatemala,” said Korytoski. “He has had a really solid career with a lot of success.

“He is another defender that gives us a ton of experience in the locker room and on the field. He’s versatile and can play on the left, right or centrally. We are very fortunate he is joining our squad and I am looking forward to working with him this year.”

Williams hopes to make a big impact with the club. “I want to win the League One championship and be a great leader and influence the team positively on and off the field,” said Williams. “I’m happy to be a part of the team, excited to get started and we will need all the fans’ support as we try to win this championship.”

