SURUJ RAGOONATH will be in the spotlight when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

The former West Indies cricketer, who started competing in tennis a few years ago, will have a tough assignment in his debut to the clay-court tournament as his opponent is sixth-seeded, former champion Rawle Boyce in the “round of 16” in the veterans’ (over-45) draw.