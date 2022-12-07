Wendell Williams

HARNESSING TALENT: Wendell Williams, left, guides a young participant during the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) triple jump clinic, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Saturday.

There is no shortage of triple jump talent here in Trinidad and Tobago. This is the view of World Athletics Level Five jumps coach Wendell Williams.

“It’s our responsibility to harness the talent and develop it,” Williams told the Express, following a National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) triple jump coaching clinic at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, on Saturday.

“Coaches have to be more mindful and less selfish in identifying that not all athletes are capable of sprinting alone, and an athlete that is capable of making a final or even a semi-final can be a great jumper or even a great thrower.”

Williams said the athlete turnout on Saturday was satisfactory.

“It could have been better, but thank God for small mercies. It’s a start in the right direction. With the coaches, though, it was a bit disappointing. Nevertheless, I think it is a step in the right direction.

“We have to do more clinics like these,” the 1998 Commonwealth Games men’s long jump bronze medallist continued, “and more talent identification, more awareness in the sport. All stakeholders have to do their part—coaches, administrators, government, facility management--in order to constantly produce world class jumpers, and by extension athletes on the whole.”

On Sunday, the NAAATT staged a hurdles clinic at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, facilitated by 2013 men’s 400 metres hurdles world champion Jehue Gordon. Last month, Gordon hosted a hurdles clinic at the Crawford Stadium.

“I would like to thank the NAAA,” said Williams, “for taking this initiative to get more awareness in the events that are lacking. I want to encourage coaches to do more talent identification even though it is not their field of expertise. We do have capable coaches who can assist from jumps to throws. Let us work together for the betterment of track and field in Trinidad and Tobago.”

