Williamson misses 2nd Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the second Test against West Indies and returned home to be with his pregnant wife, coach Gary Stead said yesterday.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy.

Williamson’s availability for the Test, which was scheduled to start last evening, Eastern Caribbean time, had been up in the air for much of the day when the team said he had returned to Tauranga to attend a medical appointment with his wife, Sarah.

Stead said after a lunchtime media conference that Williamson would return to the team and be available for the Test at the Basin Reserve but later issued a statement saying the skipper had withdrawn.

“Kane will return home,” Stead said. “It’s a decision we have come to around I guess the best interests for him and Sarah.

“He is not the first person to have a baby and miss a Test match and ... our thoughts are that mother and baby are well looked after and Kane needs to be there to support them in that way.”

Williamson, who scored a career-best 251 in the first match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, told reporters last week his wife was due to give birth to their first child “in mid-to-late December” and Stead had said the team supported him taking paternity leave.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling returns to the side and Tom Blundell will move up to open the innings with Latham after he dropped down the order and took the gloves in Hamilton.

Will Young will replace Williamson while Devon Conway, who was brought in as batting cover, has been released to play for New Zealand “A” in Nelson.

Steady rain in Wellington since the weekend meant the teams have not had a proper look at the pitch, but Stead said it was likely they would go with four pace bowlers again.

The only likely tossup decision to be made is whether all-rounder Daryl Mitchell or left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner takes the final spot.

“We will make that call when we see the wicket,” Stead said.

“They are normally good wickets at the Basin and have good bounce and carry so hopefully if our seam bowlers bowl well they will have a big influence on the game.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Full strength 'Force'

Full strength ‘Force’

Newly appointed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge is expecting his team to be at full strength for next year’s Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament with T&T’s international stars committing to playing in the competition.

Furlonge told the Express yesterday that Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul will be joining the Red Force training sessions today while Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have also been in training with the team at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

“All these players have committed to playing for the Red Force,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday.

Russell turns match in LPL

Russell turns match in LPL

Andre Russell’s two-wicket burst in the 16th over turned the game on its head and propelled Colombo Kings to a narrow six-run victory over Johnson Charles’s Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League yesterday.

Holder calls for 'clear minds'

Holder calls for ‘clear minds’

Captain Jason Holder says he wants “clear minds” from his players for the decisive second Test which was scheduled to begin last night, Eastern Caribbean time, especially in the wake of the shambolic first Test defeat last week.

CSA criticises ‘negative’ England

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is confident in its Covid-19 protocols despite the postponement of the One-Day International series against England, with interim board chairman Zak Yacoob describing the tourists as having a negative attitude.

Lewis: Time for a female IOC president

Lewis: Time for a female IOC president

The tenth president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should be a woman. That is the view of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis.

Lewis, who is also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) believes that current IOC president Thomas Bach is a progressive leader who is dedicated to gender equality and good governance. “President Bach’s mandate is likely to be renewed to 2025. The IOC membership should set themselves the goal of electing the first ever IOC woman President post 2025. Lead by example. It will be transformational and break the glass ceiling,” Lewis said on the TTOC’s website.