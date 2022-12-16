WILLING TO SERVE

Sport filler #2

FORMER PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Deryck Murray said he would only serve in an interim capacity as CWI president, once the conditions were right and specific.

Murray was speaking on the Mason and Guest programme earlier this week. Replying to a question from the host, cricket commentator Andrew Mason, about whether he would serve at the helm, given current president Ricky Skerritt is not expected to go beyond his current second term.

“At this age!?” Murray cackled before adding, “that is really a vibrant young person’s job. I would take on any kind of interim role if it is specified; if it is interim and it is 18 months.

“You do something and at the end of that you have the kind of elections with the kind of parametres for dividing up the roles between cricketers, doctors, medical people, lawyers, entrepreneurs, financiers and whatever you need and you put that in place in a specified 18 months.”

Murray added that he would only be interested to be part of a group of people who do an interim job that would act as a transition to leave West Indies cricket in a stronger position. “But I am not looking under the present circumstances to run for elections tomorrow to try and get voted into a position, which is a position of weakness,” Murray explained.

Murray said nepotism and cronyism were the current order of the day at the level of the CWI and one of the main reasons for the lack of progress with the game in the region.

“We talk about being disappointed with the players but we could take a step back and say how disappointing the coaches, the medical staff and so (are)...look at how many people are unfit, people can’t play two Test matches consecutively.

“So it is everything, it is not just the finances that are in disarray or not just the coaching or the coach...there is nothing that there is merit attached to this and that each person in each position is accountable and that is what you have to get to,” noted the former West Indies vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

He said a composite of elements from previous reports like the Barriteau and Patterson reports could be utilised to forge a new way forward.

Murray said unfortunately the Skerritt administration proved as disappointing as previous ones, failing to deliver on promises to implement effective changes from the most recent report, the Wehby report.

“...Just to run to be president of the TTCB or the CWI under the terms of whatever incorporated something it is, I am not sure too many people would be rushing for that,” Murray surmised.

He said substantive changes in the outlook and operation–in conjunction with territorial boards and the schools cricket associations etc.–need to be undertaken to make it a viable unified process from cradle to international status.

WILLING TO SERVE

WILLING TO SERVE

Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semi-final and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said yesterday.

Shamsi retains RBC title

ZAHRA SHAMSI was the only player to retain a singles title when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi edged Lilly Mohammed 6-4, 4-6, 10/6 in the 14 & under final after upsetting Brianna Harricharan for the same crown when last year’s edition was staged four months late because of Covid-19. Harricharan was again an overwhelming title favourite, but she also had to work overtime to edge Shaina Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10/3 for the 16 & under crown.

Total Tennis teams rule in Inter-Club

TOTAL Tennis Club completely dominated the National Inter-Club League recently at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The group, coached by Jerome Ward, won both titles in the competition, which took place over two weekends after not being contested since 2019.

Little Boodhan strikes gold again

Little Boodhan strikes gold again

LLYANNA BOODHAN picked up exactly where she left off three years ago when the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament served off Wednesday night Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.

Belfon, Blackman attain Carifta ‘A’ marks

POINT FORTIN AQUA DARTS swimmer Darren Belfon and Marlins Swim Club’s Nikoli Blackman both attained top-rated Carifta “A” standards en route to their respective wins, in different events, at the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championships, currently ongoing at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.