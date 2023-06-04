Wilson back from the brink

Aaron Wilson

COME-FROM-BEHIND RALLY: Aaron Wilson

AARON WILSON roared back after being on the brink of a straight-set defeat in the final to strike gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After losing the first two games, it looked like curtains for the country’s top-ranked player when he trailed former arch-rival Arun Roopnarine 8-5 in the third.

But Wilson’s coach Dennis La Rose then took a time-out which changed the complexion of the match completely.

The national champion came out a different player, and after reeling out the last six points, he dominated the final two games to eventually prevail 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Wilson got a brutal draw as Yuvraaj Dookram and Derron Douglas, the two players who will accompany him to the CAC (Central America and the Caribbean) Games tournament later this month in El Salvador, were in his quarter.

In fact, the 25-year-old’s first match was against former champion Yuvraaj Dookram and he only moved into the “round of 16” with his hard-fought 5-11, 11-3, 11-7, 15-13 triumph.

Wilson trailed the United States-based Douglas 6-2 in the first game and 9-6 in the third, but still won their quarterfinal encounter in three straight games (11-9, 11-4, 12-10).

Roopnarine, who went out early last month in his first tournament — Classified Championship — since ending the 2019 season ranked second to Wilson, benefitted from a friendly draw, and by the time he reached the last eight he had already started to look like his former self.

Second seed Aaron Edwards, runner-up in last year’s National Championships. experienced it first-hand as he was eliminated 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3.

Then after two brilliant games against Luc O’Young, who reached the semi-finals in ‘Classified” after absence about as long as his, Roopnarine stumbled before waking up late in the fourth game to prevail 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9 and move into the title match.

After edging Riad Abasali 11-6, 11-3, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8 Edwards’ younger brother Andrew went down 11-4, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6 to Wilson in the battle for the other place in the final.

Like Abasali, Rod Singh made it major quarter-final for the first time, but after his 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 triumph over “Classified” semifinalist Javier King, he went down 11-4, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 to another — O‘Young.

Wilson, who did not play when this tournament was the first major contested since the end of ’19 in August last year, lost to Shemar Britton in the final of “Classified” after a triumphant return in “Nationals” in November.

Britton, who is unable to play “Nationals” because he is Guyanese, did not defend his Silver Bowl title yesterday as he is training in the United States for the CAC Games.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES CRUISE...

WINDIES CRUISE...

Brandon King’s maiden One-Day International lifted West Indies to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over minnows United Emirates, in the opening game of the three-match series, yesterday.

In pursuit of a modest 203 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies produced a measured chase to overhaul their target in the 36th over, with the 28-year-old King top-scoring with a run-a-ball 112 in his 23rd ODI, counting a dozen fours and four sixes.

Narine among the wickets as Surrey win

A brace of wickets from Sunil Narine helped Surrey to their fourth win in six matches as they beat Kent by five wickets off the last ball in the T20 Blast, yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at St Lawrence Ground, Kent posted 173-5 off their 20 overs, with off-spinner Narine picking up two for 28 from his four overs. The 35-year-old has taken 10 wickets from six matches in the Blast.

Jones nets winner for Club Sando Defence Force, Police draw 1-1

Tiger Tanks Club Sando defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1-0 in their T&T Premier Football League Tier 1 clash, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, in Marabella, yesterday.

Club Sando took the lead early in the second half with Alvin Jones’ right-footed free-kick from just outside the penalty area finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Walcott clinches Hengelo silver

Walcott clinches Hengelo silver

Keshorn Walcott produced a season’s best 83.56 metres throw to claim men’s javelin silver at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, yesterday.

Competing for the second time this year, Walcott opened the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet with an 83.35m effort, bettering the 81.27 throw that had earned him sixth spot at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, on May 5. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete led the competition after the first round.

Edwards completes ‘majors’ hat-trick

Edwards completes ‘majors’ hat-trick

ALEENA EDWARDS captured her third straight women’s open title Saturday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The same two players have contested three of the four finals since the sport resumed after a hiatus of almost three years because of the pandemic, and the 43-year-old has beaten her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor in all of them.

Wilson back from the brink

Wilson back from the brink

AARON WILSON roared back after being on the brink of a straight-set defeat in the final to strike gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.