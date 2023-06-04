Wilson back from the brink

AARON WILSON roared back after being on the brink of a straight-set defeat in the final to strike gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After losing the first two games, it looked like curtains for the country’s top-ranked player when he trailed former arch-rival Arun Roopnarine 8-5 in the third.
But Wilson’s coach Dennis La Rose then took a time-out which changed the complexion of the match completely.
The national champion came out a different player, and after reeling out the last six points, he dominated the final two games to eventually prevail 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.
Wilson got a brutal draw as Yuvraaj Dookram and Derron Douglas, the two players who will accompany him to the CAC (Central America and the Caribbean) Games tournament later this month in El Salvador, were in his quarter.
In fact, the 25-year-old’s first match was against former champion Yuvraaj Dookram and he only moved into the “round of 16” with his hard-fought 5-11, 11-3, 11-7, 15-13 triumph.
Wilson trailed the United States-based Douglas 6-2 in the first game and 9-6 in the third, but still won their quarterfinal encounter in three straight games (11-9, 11-4, 12-10).
Roopnarine, who went out early last month in his first tournament — Classified Championship — since ending the 2019 season ranked second to Wilson, benefitted from a friendly draw, and by the time he reached the last eight he had already started to look like his former self.
Second seed Aaron Edwards, runner-up in last year’s National Championships. experienced it first-hand as he was eliminated 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3.
Then after two brilliant games against Luc O’Young, who reached the semi-finals in ‘Classified” after absence about as long as his, Roopnarine stumbled before waking up late in the fourth game to prevail 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9 and move into the title match.
After edging Riad Abasali 11-6, 11-3, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8 Edwards’ younger brother Andrew went down 11-4, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6 to Wilson in the battle for the other place in the final.
Like Abasali, Rod Singh made it major quarter-final for the first time, but after his 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 triumph over “Classified” semifinalist Javier King, he went down 11-4, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 to another — O‘Young.
Wilson, who did not play when this tournament was the first major contested since the end of ’19 in August last year, lost to Shemar Britton in the final of “Classified” after a triumphant return in “Nationals” in November.
Britton, who is unable to play “Nationals” because he is Guyanese, did not defend his Silver Bowl title yesterday as he is training in the United States for the CAC Games.