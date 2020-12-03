Wilson bounces back in Tobago

Vaughn Wilson

VAUGHN WILSON restored order in the OMADA Centre – GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament at Shaw Park, Tobago.

After failing to even reach the final as the overwhelming title favourite in the previous leg of this series in July, the two-time national champion cruised to the title on Tuesday night.

Wilson did not drop a set in the tournament and struck gold with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Alijah Leslie, after both players had played unbeaten from three matches to top their respective groups in second round-robin stage last weekend to reach the final.

Leslie managed to scrape home 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 13/11 and avoid being upset by improving Under-16 player Christopher Roberts in what was expected to be his easiest match in Group II.

And in his other encounters, last year’s national Under-18 champ whipped tournament organiser and first leg runner up Dunstan De Noon 6-3, 6-0, and halted former national top-five player Jovani Lewis 7-5, 6-0.

In Group I, Wilson took down veteran coach Anthony Williams 6-1, 7-5, outclassed Under-14 player Thomas Chung 6-0, 6-1 and only dropped two games to Kobe James, who had shocked him en route to topping their group and going all the way to the title in July.

James failed to make the podium on this occasion, as after finishing second in the group, he failed to take advantage after trashing Lewis 6-0 in the first set and eventually lost the bronze-medal match 6-3, 10/2.

The left-handed Lewis barely advanced from the round-robin stage, nosing out De Noon 3-6, 6-4, 10/8 and Roberts 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 11/9 for the runner-up spot in Group II.

In contrast, 2018 national Under-18 champ James halted Williams 6-3, 6-4 and Chung 6-1, 6-4.

Along with Williams and Chung, medallists Leslie and Lewis had to win their respective groups in the first round-robin stage the weekend before to qualify for the second phase.

Williams defaulted the fifth-place playoff to De Noon, while Chung came from behind to upset Roberts 2-6, 7-6, 10/5 for seventh place.

The inaugural tournament in this series took place last November and the second event in July was the first competition in the twin-island Republic since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the sport in the middle of March.

